The 89-year-old made the argument in a Friday column in the New York Times titled "Mark Zuckerberg Should Not Be in Control of Facebook."
"Facebook should be judged by what it does, not what it says. I repeat and reaffirm my accusation against Facebook under the leadership of Mr. Zuckerberg and Ms. Sandberg. They follow only one guiding principle: maximize profits irrespective of the consequences."The billionaire also pointed to Zuckerberg's meetings with Trump as raising "serious questions." Soros concluded his article by stating that Zuckerberg "should not be left in control of Facebook." He did not specify how control should be taken away from the company's founder.
Earlier this month, Soros made a similar argument in the Wall Street Journal, where he said Facebook was helping Trump because the president "will work to protect" them.
Comment: More from Washington Examiner, 23/1/2020: Soros says Facebook trying to reelect Trump The New York Times, 31/1/2020: Zuckerberg should not control Facebook
Author: George Soros