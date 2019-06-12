Puppet Masters
George Soros and Koch Bros band together to enforce big tech censorship into 2020
Big League Politics
Wed, 12 Jun 2019 15:23 UTC
The globalist Koch Brothers have announced recently that they will not be supporting Donald Trump's re-election campaign with their oligarch money in 2020, and they intend to support Democrats during that same election cycle.
Now, they are colluding with George Soros and other leftist thought-control organizations to enforce corporate censorship on monolithic social media platforms.
The Charles Koch Institute will be sending representatives to the second annual "After Charlottesville Project" in San Francisco, CA on July 17. The event, which is sponsored by Comcast NBCUniversal, the Kresge Foundation and the Soros Fund Charitable Foundation, intends to exploit the tragedy of Charlottesville to push for even more Orwellian censorship.
The Charles Koch Institute will be joined by representatives of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) at the event. The ADL is an anti-conservative, anti-constitutional organization that openly boasts about how it lobbies Google, Facebook, Twitter and other tech giants to censor political dissidents.
Executives from tech corporations like Eventbrite, Pinterest, Mozilla, Patreon and Airbnb will attending the event as well. Pinterest was recently exposed for censoring pro-life voices on their platform while Patreon and Airbnb are notorious for capriciously banning right-wing commentators from using services offered by their companies.
"Now more than ever is the time to create communities that value diversity, inclusivity and positive change," said Michael Signer, the former mayor of Charlottesville, Virginia who founded the Communities Overcoming Extremism Project, in a public statement.
"We're excited to assemble with these forward-thinking tech leaders to explore what positive outcomes we can gain from an event full of powerful conversations," he added.
Just last week, Steven Crowder of Blaze TV and a host of other independent media creators were targeted by YouTube with demonetization and channel deletion despite the fact that no terms of service violations could be cited in most cases.
It is not only right-wing individuals who are being targeted by this crackdown, as non-partisan reporter Ford Fischer of News2Share and history teacher Scott Allsopwere targets of the purge as well because they featured footage of Hitler and extremist groups for educational and journalistic purposes.
The Koch Brothers and their functionaries will be working alongside George Soros and a band of tech monopolists to make sure that arbitrary censorship by Big Tech monopolists becomes normalized heading into 2020's Presidential elections.
The Koch Brothers, who falsely advertise themselves as supporters of the free market, have become Big Brother.