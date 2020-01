© FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP



Left-wing billionaire George Soros has accused Facebook of helping to re-elect Donald Trump leading up to the 2020 election.Soros, 89, made the comments during a speech in Davos, Switzerland, Thursday. He accused the social media giant of working to re-elect Trump during this year's election campaign in exchange for protection.Soros' speech was made at a dinner hosted by the Open Society Foundations, an international grantmaking network founded by the billionaire. During the speech, he also criticized certain world leaders -- including Trump, China's Xi Jinping, India's Narendra Modi, Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro and Hungary's Viktor Orbán, according to Politico In addition, Soros announced he was giving $1 billion into a new university network, which will be built around Bard College, north of New York City, and Soros' Central European University.