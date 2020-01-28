© Getty Images



"a nation's highest duty is to its own citizens. Honoring this truth is the only way to build faith and confidence in the market system. Only when governments put their own people first will people be fully invested in their national futures. A pro-worker, pro-citizen, pro-family agenda demonstrates how a nation can thrive when its communities, its companies, its government work together for the good of the whole nation."

"These alarmists always demand the same thing - absolute power to dominate, transform, and control every aspect of our lives. We're committed to conserving the majesty of God's creation and the natural beauty of our world."

Talk about the pot calling the kettle black."When his fantasy of becoming president became a reality, his ego swelled," Soros said, adding: "This has turned his narcissism into a malignant disease."Watch the video here (if you can get through more than two minutes because the 90 year old Soros can barely speak anymore):While he'd obviously like nothing more than to see Trump removed from office, Soros expressed doubts that the Democrats impeachment show trial will amount to anything,Soros said. "This makes the tasks of the Democrats who impeached him extremely difficult."Having previously accused Trump of 'making concessions' to China, Soros suggested that Chinese President Xi Jinping is "trying to exploit Trump's weaknesses," where the international trade deal is concerned.The leftist kingpin also also noted that Xi is using "artificial intelligence to have total control of his people," referring to China's developing, and much maligned, social credit system.The elitist's comments come in the wake of President Trump's nationalistic address at Davos where he asserted thatTrump also warned about 'prophets of doom' who wish to direct the world for their own agendas.