It must be stressed that many Palestinian refugees in the Middle East come from war torn countries, such as Syria and Lebanon that are extremely hostile toward the State of Israel

whereas none of the Palestinians expelled from Israel left voluntarily.

1) Only those originally displaced to be deemed refugees, not their families.

2) Not one single refugee to be allowed to return to Israel (yes, it does actually say that)

3) No compensation to be paid to refugees by Israel

A "state" not permitted to define its own citizens is not a state.

I have read through the entire 181 pages of Trump's "peace deal" for Israel, and it is breathtaking. It is not just that the "solution" it proposes is ludicrously one-sided, it is the entire analysis of the problem to be solved which reads as pure, unadulterated zionist propaganda.For example, the word "violence" is used repeatedly. But it only ever refers to violence by Arabs.The only mention of violence against Palestinians at all relates to Kuwaiti expulsion of Palestinian refugees after the first Gulf war.The analysis of the refugee issue is the same.The paper treats Palestinian refugees as if they had simply materialised as an inconvenient phenomenon, like a plague of locusts. This "othering" of Palestinian refugees permeates the entire paper:You can claim that displacement of the Palestinians from Israel was justifiable because of the urgent need for a state for Jewish people after the Holocaust. You can claim that the displacement of Palestinians from Israel is justifiable because it is divinely ordained. You can claim the displacement of Palestinians from Israel is regrettable but irreversible. Make what argument you wish, but to refuse to acknowledge the basic fact that the Palestinian refugees were driven from Israel is a pathetic act of cowardice that underlines the sheer intellectual shoddiness of the paper.The "deal" makes a direct equivalence between Palestinian refugees and "the Jewish refugees who were forced to flee from Arab and Muslim countries". The language here is extremely revealing. The Jewish refugees "were forced to flee".It is undoubtedly a valid point that many Jews were disgracefully and involuntarily driven out by Arab nations, and their suffering is too often overlooked. However to claim the numbers are equivalent is to ignore the fact that a significant portion of the Jewish population of Arab states moved voluntarily to the new homeland,But the more glaring fact ignored in the paper is thatThe failure to admit the Palestinian refugees were driven out of Israel panders disgracefully to the most extreme zionist propaganda, which claims that the land was empty before the Israelis settled it in 1948. This is a classic colonist origin myth, used repeatedly by the British Empire, by white settlers in the USA, and of course by apartheid South Africa. When the Trump deal was first published, I was genuinely astonished to find twitter awash with thousands of tweets claiming the Palestinians do not exist as a people. This is an extraordinarily prevalent racist trope among zionists and appears to be not policed on the internet at all. I have read hundreds of articles about the hateful phenomenon of anti-semitism in the mainstream media. I don't think I have ever seen this extreme zionist racism of "there is no such thing as Palestinians" ever mentioned in the MSM as a problem. But zionist racism is a huge problem, and it underlies the fundamental analysis of the Trump paper.The Trump paper has three fundamental "solutions" to the Palestinian refugee issue.I have often pointed out that the proposed "two state solution" for Palestine has always been no more and no less than the old apartheid policy of "Bantustans" in South Africa, where the indigenous population were herded into six self-governing and four supposedly "independent states".It is worth pointing out that the apotheosis of the apartheid system, the Bantu Self-Governing Act of 1959, was given Royal Assent by Queen Elizabeth II, a point now rather skated over by a false narrative that apartheid was a solely Afrikaaner project post-Independence.The major similarity that I had been pointing out with Bantustans was revealed by the map: fractured lands, not forming any kind of economically viable unit. Trump proposes Israeli annexation of the whole of the Jordan Valley, of North Jerusalem and large areas of the West Bank, the remnant of which is to be shattered by 15 Israeli sovereign settlements connected by Israeli only roads. Trump's "Palestine" is very plainly not viable.But the Trump proposals for how "Palestine" will run, make the Bantustan comparison still more stark. Indeed, the restrictions on the so-called "state" of Palestine under the Trump plan from having its own military or security forcesTrump also proposes that Israel should have the right to stop Palestinian refugees from the wider diaspora entering the new "state" of Palestine.Surely, then, the proponents of the "two state solution" must have reacted strongly to this betrayal of their proposal?Well, no.In many ways the most incredible thing about the Trump proposals isThe general reaction from all European governments was that these are serious proposals with which the Palestinians must engage. While the ridiculous assessment from Dominic Raab that "this is clearly a serious proposal" is perhaps what you would expect from a state looking to the US for economic crumbs, the Palestinians might legitimately have expected better from the EU than the official response, which welcomed Trump's "commitment to a two state solution", of France which "welcomes Donald Trump's efforts", and of Germany which "appreciates that the president is sticking to the two state solution".The Palestinians were probably less disappointed by the support of the traitorous dictatorships of the Saudi and other Gulf States for their close Israeli ally, which is par for the course. But the fact that the international community recognises as a proposed "two state solution" a paper which in no sense whatsoever establishes a Palestinian state within any normal definition of the word, should tell us something important.The fact that Blair and Bush, two dedicated ultra-zionists, stood in the Rose Garden and promised a "two state solution" as part of their propaganda for the Iraq War and other Middle East invasions, really should have shown people of goodwill this was a blind alley. The Trump proposals are a betrayal of the Palestinians, of course. But they are not unique to Trump andThe "two state solution" was always a con.There is no viable two state solution. To create a viable Palestinian state alongside a viable Israeli state would now involve highly undesirable further forced movements of population. The only long term solution for Palestine/Israel is, as with South Africa, a single state in which everybody has a vote and everybody is treated equally, irrespective of ethnicity, creed or gender.Trump may, peculiarly, have done one good thing with these ludicrously unfair proposals. He has exposed the hollowness of the "two state solution", and the pretence that it offers any justice to the Palestinians of way forward towards peace.