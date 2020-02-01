© Zachary Newmark/NL Times



Smoking will soon be forbidden at all train stations across the Netherlands, according to national railway NS. The organization is working with railroad infrastructure firm ProRail to expand the existing smoking ban to include platforms and other station facilities.Tobacco products will also no longer be sold at NS-owned shops, namely Kiosk and StationsHuiskamer, beginning April 1. The tobacco ban will be in place at these 136 sales points. The NS holds the rights to several AH to Go franchises located at the train stations. In total, the NS operates about 270 shops.ProRail is already in the process of removing the 390 smoker's poles and cigarette disposal grates that remain at about 100 of the 400 train stations in the Netherlands.