Hillary Clinton has now twice snubbed a process server attempting to deliver the defamation lawsuit filed against her by Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard, according to Gabbard's attorney."I find it rather unbelievable that Hillary Clinton is so intimidated by Tulsi Gabbard that she won't accept service of process," the congresswoman's attorney, Brian Dunne, told The Post. "But I guess here we are."Dunne said his team was weighing next steps.Reps for Clinton did not immediately return a request for comment.