© Alex Wong/Getty Images

Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard filed a defamation lawsuit Wednesday against former First Lady Hillary Clinton.A press report released from Gabbard's campaign announced the lawsuit Wednesday. Gabbard's lawyers previously demanded Clinton retract her comments, where she claimed Gabbard was the Russian's favorite candidate."Tulsi Gabbard, a United States Congresswoman, Army National Guard Major, and 2020 presidential candidate, today filed a defamation lawsuit against Hillary Rodham Clinton," according to the press release.Gabbard's lawyers previously called the statements "defamatory" in a letter released in November following Clinton's comments, which were made in October. Clinton also suggested that Gabbard was being groomed "to be the third-party candidate," which the Hawaii congresswoman denied.The defamation lawsuit "seeks compensatory damages and an injunction prohibiting the further publication of Clinton's defamatory statements," according to the press release.