Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has blasted a plan for resolving the Arab-Israeli conflict presented by Donald Trump, sayingErdogan, a long-time critic of Israeli policies, lashed out at the US-proposed roadmap in a Wednesday interview with journalists who were accompanying him on his return from a three-country visit to Africa."This is the plan to ignore the Palestinians' rights and legitimize Israel's occupation," Erdogan said, as quoted by Anadolu Agency.The remark is in line with criticisms voiced earlier by other Turkish officials.Last September, Erdogan used the floor of the UN General Assembly to denounce the expansion of Israeli control since 1947. He even used the favourite tool of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a big fan of visual props, and showed the international audience a series of maps to illustrate his argument.The proposed deal, which US officials have touted as a pragmatic and realistic approach to the real situation on the ground,Palestinian authorities rejected the terms of the deal.Meanwhile, Israeli PM Netanyahu praised it as "the opportunity of the century".