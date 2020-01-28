© Pinterest



Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has taken aim at how the Islamic Republic handles elections. After the Guardian Council barred almost two-thirds of candidates from running, Rouhani called for "competition and participation."With the parliamentary elections on the horizon, President Rouhani spoke to provincial governors about the electoral process.The council, which decides who can run for office, has so farwho will not be able to run for re-election. Most of these are reformers and moderate conservatives.Rouhani warned. "The greatest danger for democracy and national sovereignty is the day when elections become a formality. May God never bring this day."Despite the current state of the Iranian elections,even if they "may not have enough trust to go to the ballot box."February's election comes at a difficult time for Iran. Tehran continues to suffer under tough sanctions over its nuclear program, which came back with a vengeance after the US withdrew from the nuclear deal in 2018 and actively pushed other nations to stop doing business with Tehran. Recently, tensions with Washington escalated further after a US missile strike killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in Iraq in January, which in turn led to Iran accidentally downing a Ukrainian passenger plane outside Tehran, after confusing it for an American cruise missile.