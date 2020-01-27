© Reuters / Arben Celi



Police are reportedly on high alert in southern France after a violent shootout took place in the streets of the city of Nimes. Videos captured at the scene suggest that Kalashnikov-type assault rifles were used in the gunfight.There were no immediate reports of any casualties or injuries, although according to local newspaper Midi Libre there was some "material damage."The shooting may have been related to turf wars between rival gangs operating in the Pissevin district of Nimes, locals have speculated in the absence of any official statement. Authorities have yet to comment on the incident.