Two deployments outside the Westfield shopping centre in Stratford in 2018 saw a 100 per cent failure rate

Police are to start using controversial facial recognition across London, despite concerns over the technology's accuracy and privacy issues.Eight trials carried out by the Metropolitan Police between 2016 and 2018 resulted in a 96 per cent rate of "false positives", and only eight arrests resulted from a facial recognition match.Privacy campaigners have vowed to launch new legal challenges against its use and called the moveBut a senior officer insisted live facial recognition (LFR) was a "fantastic crime-fighting tool".Assistant commissioner Nick Ephgrave said every deployment would be "bespoke" and target lists of wanted offenders or vulnerable missing people."LFR is only bringing technology to bear on a policing activity since policing began," he added."We brief officers showing them photographs of wanted people, asking them to memorise that photograph and see if they can spot that person on patrol ... what LFR does for us is make that process more efficient and effective."Mr Ephgrave said the technology would be primarily used for serious and violent offenders who are at large, as well as missing children and vulnerable people.Police said any potential "alerts" would be kept for one month, while watchlists will be wiped immediately after each operation.because of "lawfulness and proportionality".Mr Ephgrave said LFR "makes no decisions" alone, and works by flagging potential facial matches from live footage to the police database.Officers then judge whether the person could be the same and decide whether to question them in order to establish their identity."Most of the time they will want to do that -," Mr Ephgrave said."We want to make sure these deployments are effective in fighting crime but are also accepted by the public. Londoners expect us to deploy this technology responsibly."He insisted that deployments would be "overt", with members of the public being warned about scanning using signs and leaflets handed out by officers.But Scotland Yard promised the same tacticsThe force said its system was "completely closed" and will use mobile police cameras rather than existing CCTV.Officers acknowledged thatbut denied any racial bias in the technology being used in London.Mr Ephgrave claimed police had been given a "strong legal mandate" to use facial recognition by a legal challenge that ruled that South Wales Police had used the technology lawfully.But the landmark case is being appealed and only assessed two specific deployments, and the information commissioner warned that it "should not be seen as a blanket authorisation for police forces to use LFR systems in all circumstances"."A high statutory threshold that must be met to justify the use of LFR,She added:Ms Denham warned that the lack of a specific legal framework for facial recognition created inconsistency and increased the risk of data protection violations.The Metropolitan PoliceA small number of arrests were made at later deployments, but police were heavily criticised for fining a man after he swore at officers who stopped him for covering his face in Romford.Scotland Yard said that during almost three years of trials only eight arrests were made as a direct result of the flagging system.Johanna Morley, Scotland Yard's senior technologist, described the NEC NeoFace software as "extremely accurate".She said that for people walking past cameras who are on a watchlist, there is a 70 per cent chance of an alert, and only a 0.1 per cent chance for innocent members of the public.But Clare Collier, the advocacy director for campaign group Liberty, called rolling out the technology a "dangerous, oppressive and completely unjustified move".she added.Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch, said: "This decision represents an enormous expansion of the surveillance state and a serious threat to civil liberties in the UK."It flies in the face of"This is a breathtaking assault on our rights and we will challenge it, including by urgently considering next steps in our ongoing legal claim against the Met and the home secretary."