© Reuters/David Mercado



A new report has revealed that thewho retweeted thousands of anti-Morales messages believed to have been written by fake Twitter accounts.In the days preceding socialist President Evo Morales' decision to step down amid pressure from the military,According to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights,the right-wing politician who assumed power.Follow-up analysis by Julian Macías Tovar, a social media coordinator for the Spanish left-wing party Podemos, found thatTovar also stumbled uponcontaining the coup-friendly hashtags. Using a custom-made program to automate his Twitter activity,As an investigation by Salon found, far from denying the accusations made against him, Suarez — who claims to be from Bolivia — joked about his activities being made public. In a series of public Facebook posts,and boasted that he could publish more tweets with a single click than "all the effort of the left."In an interview with Bolivian media, Suarez insisted that he had done nothing wrong, and that he had simplyHe further claimed that he was not "manipulating any information," arguing instead thatA US Army spokesperson confirmed to Salon that Suarez served in the Army as a mechanic from 2010-2016, and that he was deployed to Afghanistan from September 2013 to June 2014. Suarez has denied that his Twitter activities have any connection to his past military service.