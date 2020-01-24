German authorities confirmed on Friday that six people were killed in a building in the southwestern town of Rot am See, near Aalen in Baden-Württemberg. Two other victims were being treated in a local hospital, one with life-threatening injuries.Officers were able to "have a coherent conversation" with him, they said, but still could not ascertain his motive.Three of the victims were men aged 36, 65 und 69, while the three others were women aged 36, 56 und 62.The police confirmed that two of the victims were the suspect's parents.Two people were found inside the house, and four people in front of it.The suspect is a German national, a hobby marksman with a firearms license. Authorities said that he lived in the house where the murders occurred and that he was the one who called the police after committing the crime.The shooting took place at approximately 12:45 local time (11:45 UTC) near the train station of Rot am See, a town of 5,200 residents.