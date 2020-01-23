© REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Hillary Clinton and her allies want you to know that if you dare to cross them, they will destroy your reputation as well.

Suing Hillary Clinton for defamation is necessary in order to keep the former first lady and her powerful allies from smearing Americans who seek "peace and freedom" for all, Tulsi Gabbard has argued.The Democratic presidential hopeful released a scathing statement in defense of her suit against Clinton, noting that the former secretary of state's attempt to smear her as "the favorite of the Russians" would have far-reaching consequences if left unchallenged.Gabbard's lawsuit, which seeks up to $50 million in damages from Clinton for insinuating that she is a "Russian asset," is really about sending "Hillary and her powerful elite friends" a message, the Hawaiian congresswoman and Iraq war veteran noted.Gabbard's filing cites Clinton's "long-time grudges" as the likely rationale for the character assassination, noting that the congresswoman resigned her post as vice chair of the Democratic National Committee in protest and voiced support for Clinton's rival Bernie Sanders after it emerged that there was ample evidence to suggest that the DNC had unfairly thrown its weight behind the former first lady and New York senator.