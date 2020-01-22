Comment: You didn't really think things would change for the better under Boris Johnson, did you?
The proposed polygraph testing is part of a slew of new measures drawn up by PM Boris Johnson's government in the wake of the London Bridge terror attack last November which left two people dead.
Yet, the idea of 'toughening up' Britain's counter-terror laws by polygraphing convicted terrorists to prove they no longer pose a threat to society after their release isn't sitting well with many in Britain. Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan, never shy of airing his views on controversial matters, seemed to be unimpressed with the idea, tweeting: "What? Is this a joke?"
Others sarcastically suggested that terrorists should be made to write out lines like naughty school children: "I promise not to be bad again." Some said the plan might also boost the career of TV presenter Jeremy Kyle, known for offering polygraphs to guests on his tabloid talk show.
Many on Twitter also pointed out that lie-detector tests are not always the most reliable means of deciphering the truth — which is the very reason they are not used as evidence in court. "Perhaps they could get them to pinky swear instead," suggested another incredulous Twitter user.
UK police have used lie-detector testing on sex offenders since 2007 — and while the results of the tests are not admissible in court, they can be used to bring new investigations.
It's not the first time the British government has faced public backlash for its odd crime-fighting methods. The government was ridiculed last year after putting anti-stabbing messages on boxes of fried chicken in several takeaway restaurant chains across the country. The chicken-box warnings were intended to teach young fried chicken fans about the "tragic consequences of carrying a knife."
The latest anti-terror measures also envision a 14-year jail sentence for people convicted of planning acts of terrorism and would see early-release scrapped for those considered dangerous.
The new measures are intended to prevent a repeat of the London Bridge attack perpetrated by Usman Khan, who was out of prison on licence and had travelled to London to supposedly attend a "rehabilitation event" when he went on his killing spree.
Comment: The reason they don't treat the 'problem' seriously is because establishment insiders know there isn't really a 'problem' - at least, not one it can't control and game to its advantage, as evidenced by the pattern of much-hyped 'terror attacks' (really, just regular stabbing incidents) taking place in the run-up to political events like elections.