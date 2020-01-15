Actually, this is all you need to see, in order to know that the "accidental launch" story is a lie. If the IFF interrogator didn't work, the radar return profile would have told 100% it was a 737 and nothing else. If the radar didn't work, the EOTS with a single glance, would have shown a 737 and not a cruise missile or F-35.

There remain a lot of unanswered questions and implausible explanations in the story of the Ukrainian airliner shot down near Tehran on January 8th, 2020.There may be a good reason for telling it, but there's no good reason for believing it, at all.The first thing to understand about the SA-15 system is that it DOES have an IFF interrogator built into its radar system. The interrogator sends out a pulse that detects and interprets the IFF civilian airliner transponder signal automatically, every few seconds. Boeing 737 aircraft are equipped with two IFF transponders, which are set and activated prior to take off. Planes can be allowed to take off with only one operational transponder, and it is possible that the single transponder can fail or a pilot (and co-pilot, and even ATC) can forget to make sure it's on before take off. My friend, a professional airline pilot, explains that if the plane is preparing for take off and the ATC does not see the transponder on his radar screen, he will remind the pilot, who will turn it on before take off. My friend has also told me that it does happen that the pilot, co-pilot and ATC can and sometimes do all forget and/or fail to notice the transponder is not on before take off. So, it could be possible for a plane to take off without an IFF transponder operating. On a flight across several international borders, into combat skies, where the IFF would be THE most important single safety system on the plane on this flight. Even flight PS-752.The transponder was on and working, and the SA-15 radar, would have seen the unique flight info code for the regularly scheduled civilian flight on the radar screen, as would all ADA radars and all other civilian and military radars within range.That means, even if there was no IFF signal, (though, again, we KNOW there was) just from the radar blip on the screen, the operator gets the above info, location, bearing, speed and size, stating the object is going 180 degrees away from Aria military airbase, 90 degrees away from Tehran, (PS-752 did not turn right until after the first missile hit) going about half the speed of a Tomahawk cruise missile (275 knots vs 480 knots ) andBesides the integrated IFF interrogator, and the K-band Doppler radar, the SA-15 has another detection/ID/targeting system - an automatic all weather day/night NV/IR Electro Optical Targeting System (EOTS) used for target engagement and fire control, with a range of 20 Km. The 9M330 series of rockets have a max range of 15 Km, so if they could hit it, they could see it. And what they see on an EOTS screen is something EXACTLY like this And if all the above did not work, it would not be possible to launch not one but two missiles, from the SA-15/TOR M-1 system and hit the plane.Even with the naked eye, from 12 Km, any competent person could tell PS-752 was a civilian flight, or at least, showing civilian running lights... There are 7 lights illuminated at all times on the 737 when it is in flight, including 2 red and green navigation lights, 2 white strobe lights on the wingtips, and 2 orange anti-collision lights on the top and bottom of the fuselage. In addition, two white runway turn off lights, facing forward at 45 degrees from the nose of the plane, a white taxi light under the nose, and four forward facing wing mounted extremely bright and high powered landing lights. There are also 2 logo lights that illuminate the airline's logo on both sides of the vertical tail. NOTE - It is standard operating procedure for 737 pilots to use the runway turn off, taxi, logo and landing lights during take off, and to leave them on until they are above 10,000 feet. So, PS-752 had 15 different lights, steady and strobe, some very high power, and all illuminated when it was hit at 8,000 feet. It could have been identified by the naked eye as a civilian plane, even from a dozen Km away.So, what am I saying here? I am saying this exactly - whatever happened, and whoever is responsible, and for whatever reason, the "accident" story is a lie. And whoever tells it, whoever they may be, is lying. For whatever reason. And you know, I know, from long years of experience, that the most common reason you lie, or I lie, or anybody else lies, is because either we have done something wrong, or we are trying to trick somebody. Not always, but almost always. What other reason could there be? What could the righteous reasons be for telling a lie to your nation, and to the world? There may well be some. Or not.I recently read a theory from a wise Суть времени ( Essence of Time ) comrade of mine. It was not what I wanted to hear or even contemplate, but it is possible, so must be considered before it can be dismissed. Consider this - Iranian elites may have made a deal to submit to U.S. pressure and hegemony, and betray Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Palestine, and above all, their own country. However Shaheed Soleimani and the IRGC would have never agreed to this. Thus the murder of Qasim, and the attack on the reputation and the honor of the IRGC, by framing them for incompetence. Is this the deal? I don't know. Man, I hope not. But we will see.We will see.This is a classic example of gaslighting. How can you tell the truth if everybody's lying?The downing of PS-752 belongs in the same file as the JFK hit, Operation Northwoods, Gulf of Tonkin, October Surprise, Iran Contra, Kuwaiti incubators, Serb aggression, 9/11, Iraq WMD's, Libyan R2P, Maidan, Russian annexation of Crimea and occupation of Donbass. In other words, complete bullshit. We know it happened. Will we ever really know who did it and why? I doubt it. But we know it was no accident.And it is possible for us to know what will happen next. Pay no attention to what they say. It is clear that everyone is lying. Just watch and see what they do. We have seen the death of Shaheed Quaseem Soleimani, we know that's real, and I felt it, and feel it, as much as I do the death of Alexander Zakharchenko. The Iraqi PMU's who lost Commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis, the SAA and all Shia, and all good people around the world have yet to have their say about the murders of Brothers Mahdi and Quaseem and their companions. But I'm sure they will, and when they do, I believe they will speak the truth. By their actions. As we all do, every day. Our actions speak the truth, regardless of what our words say.