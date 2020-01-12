Earth Changes
Snowfall hits South Sinai, Egypt
Egypt Independent
Sun, 12 Jan 2020 15:21 UTC
Hundreds of tourists flocked to Saint Catherine to see the snow, which began melting in the streets on Saturday but continued on in the mountain tops.
The head of the municipality council of the city, Talaat al-Anani, said that all roads are open and that this snow has brought great exhilaration to the city.
The city of Saint Catherine is located in the Sinai peninsula at an elevation of about 1600 meters from sea level, at the foot of the Sinai High Mountains.
It is a popular tourist attraction, as it features the oldest continuously inhabited monastery in the world built on a site revered by followers of the three Abrahamic faiths - Judaism, Christianity and Islam.
"In keeping silent about evil, in burying it so deep within us that no sign of it appears on the surface, we are implanting it, and it will rise up a thousand fold in the future. When we neither punish nor reproach evildoers, we are not simply protecting their trivial old age, we are thereby ripping the foundations of justice from beneath new generations."
She wrote that "Judaism, built solely on Phallic worship, has become one of the latest creeds in Asia, and theologically a religion of hate and...
Its main drawback? Metformin causes severe kidney damage.
Politics comically disguised as logic.
If anything Cuban/canadian Trudeau has evidence of poontang smugglagge LOL
Im at 300grams per week. Its hard to find butter from raw-milk tho. Raw milk yogurt is your friend too, trust me ;-)
Comment: The same extreme cold weather with accompanying rare or exceptionally heavy snowfall has also been reported recently from other countries in the same general region:
Videos of snowfall in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia
Lebanon:
Jordan:
Algeria: