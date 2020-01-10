#تبوك_الان



تخيلوا معي

ليست روسيا ولا ايطاليا ولا النرويج



انها الفاتنه محافظة #حقل pic.twitter.com/JPoVjvChYV — شاهر بن عطيه (@alemranishaher) January 10, 2020



تلج في اسكندريه ❤😍 pic.twitter.com/erEzlokT2y — Ahmed abo elenen🎓🎧 (@Engahme57715643) January 22, 2019



Social media users flooded Twitter on Friday morning with pictures and videos of snow in Tabuk, a northwestern city in Saudi Arabia close to the border with Jordan.Shaher Bin Atiyah posted a video on Twitter of huge layers of snow covering trees in Tabuk.Social media user Abdul Majid Al Sharif tweeted "By the grace of God" its snowing in Tabuk with the hashtag "Tabuk now".Al Shareef Ziad shared a video of vast banks of snow as well."How beautiful is this white color?" he asks.Fahad Al Shamal tweeted a picture of two men camping next to a fire with snow all around them.He captioned the photo "this is my village".Twitter user Ahmad Abo Elenen posted a video of an apparent hailstorm in Alexandria, Egypt.