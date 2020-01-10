© Shannon Stapleton/Reuters



1. A college diversity-training course taught that it was culturally insensitive to expect people to be on time.

2. The phrase "trigger warning" was deemed a trigger.

3. A professor was accused of sexual harassment for saying that effort is 10 percent of the grade.

4. A campus survey included a trigger warning to caution college students that it may contain "anatomical names of body parts."

5. University researchers demanded that we accept people who "identify as real vampires."

6. A Seattle-area councilman was concerned about the city hosing poop off of its sidewalks because he thought that it might seem too racially insensitive.

7. A bathing-suit advertisement was criticized for being "sexist" because it depicted a woman in a bathing suit.

8. Some feminists decided that "pussyhats" were both racist and transphobic.

9. A professor claimed that the small chairs in preschools are sexist, "disempowering," and "problematic."

10. College students decided against bringing a camel to school for a "Hump Day" event, due to concerns about racism.

11. A school in Seattle reportedly insisted that Easter eggs be called "spring spheres."

12. A group of Berkeley students insisted that they could not take their in-class exam due to their lack of privilege.

13. The phrase "long time, no see" was reportedly declared to be "derogatory" toward Asians.

14. A college newspaper changed its name from "The Bullet" because its editors were concerned that that name was too dangerous.

15. Lecturers were warned that capital letters might scare students and that they should avoid using them.

16. A campus-wide email told white students to stop wearing hooped earrings, because doing so was cultural appropriation.

17. A campus Christian club was found guilty of discrimination for requiring its leaders to be Christians.

18. Oxford University law students were told that they didn't have to learn about rape or violence law if they found it too triggering.

19. The word "too" was declared sexist.

20. A liberal author demanded that "normal people" avoid wearing any kind of red hat, because all red hats can be too scary.

21. Skinny eyebrows were declared "cultural appropriation."

22. Evergreen State University told professors to take student protesters' feelings into account when grading them.

23. A lot of college kids were upset about

The Vagina Monologues

.