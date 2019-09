1.

Colleges and universities across the country are axing "offensive" mascots.From Washington, D.C. to Maine and from to Illinois to California, more and more mascots are falling prey to political correctness.Despite the school being named after an actual colonial, students at George Washington University in Washington, D.C. have launched a campaign to replace the "Colonial" mascot withAlthough the university has not officially responded to the student vote to remove the mascot that they sayit recently renamed a building called Colonial Center the Student Services Hub.After failed attempts to replace retired mascot "Denver Boone," the University of Denver now has no official mascot. Until recently, the school's "Pioneer" nickname was the only remaining official unifying symbol for students. Amid controversy, the school has begun quietly removing the word "pioneer" from student ID cards and other official university documents and communication, despite insisting that it still embraces the nickname.California State University, Long Beach's long-standing "Prospector Pete" mascot was relieved of his duties in 2018 because he represented the California Gold Rush, or as the university president put itIn summer 2019, a University of Illinois commission advised the "public retirement" of the Native American mascot after critics deemed him to be offensive to indigenous peoples. Others characterized the change as an "attempt to purge" Native representation at the university.In 2018, two dozen professors banded together to demand that the University of Wyoming cease the use of its marketing campaign slogan "the world needs more cowboys," because, as one professor put it,The university stood its ground and continued use of the slogan, which turned out to be a success, generating a $38,000 increase in royalties over the previous year.The entire state of Maine has placed an outright ban on any mascot that "depicts or refers to a Native American tribe, individual, custom or tradition." Democrat Gov.Janet Mills