'Prove you're a Jew'

Israel's top Sephardic rabbi has sparked a racial and religious row after labelling immigrants from former Soviet countries "religion-hating gentiles" and "communists".The inflammatory comments, made at a rabbinical gathering in Jerusalem last week, are not Yitzhak Yosef's first.This time, after claiming that tens of thousands of gentiles have come to Israel under the Law of Return, which gives Jews the right to immigrate and live in the country, his comments have sparked a backlash.Yosef said that, hostile to religion, haters of religion", Israeli news site Ynet reported.The rabbi added that "they are not Jews at all, gentiles. Then they vote for parties that incite against the Ultra-Orthodox and against religion,"Lieberman, an immigrant from Moldova and staunch advocate of secular Israelis, last year threw Israel into political limbo by refusing to form a government coalition with Ultra-Orthodox parties in it.He and the Ultra-Orthodox community often clash over his demand that Israel's highly religious serve in the army and have less influence in the working of the state.Lieberman labelled Yosef's comments as "antisemitic and racist", calling for his resignation and the appointment of someone who "would not separate and divide people".To qualify for Israeli citizenship on the basis of the Law of Return, the applicant must have at least one Jewish grandparent, a Jewish mother or have converted to Judaism by an official state rabbinate and Orthodox rabbi.At the rabbanical gathering, Yosef said that conversion under the auspices of the state's rabbinical courts needs to be scrutinised, because its method was "too lenient". He urged conversions to be tested before being accepted.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the political ally of Shas and United Torah Judaism, Israel's two influential Ultra-Orthodox political parties, called the chief rabbi's comments "outrageous and inappropriate".he said."The government will continue to work for the immigration and absorption into the country of our brothers and sisters from the former Soviet Union."Rita Bolsen, an Israeli of Russian descent, told Middle East Eye that the Sephardic chief rabbi's comments are not surprising., which are based on stigma and stereotypes that we are not practising our Judaism," Bolsen said.She said that the Russian Jewish community serves in the Israeli army, and many families survived the Holocaust."We don't need to prove to anyone that we are Jewish enough," she said, adding that facing doubts over her community's Judaism is nothing new.