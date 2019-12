The American bombing of Laos, which lasted full 9 years (1964-1973), was part of a CIA operation to seize power from the Soviet Union-affiliated Pathet Lao movement. Formally a neutral country during the Cold War, Laos unwillingly became part of a global confrontation between the USSR and the US., according to History . The proximity of Laos to Mao Cedung's China made the country very much relevant in Dwight Eisenhower's "Domino Theory"."If we lose Laos, the rest of Southeast Asia will follow," said Eisenhower, who gave the green light for CIA's training of anti-communist forces aimed at destroying communist supply lines through Ho Chi Minh's Vietnam."Laos is the most inhospitable area for action to begin. Its geography, topography and climate are embedded weaknesses," Kennedy told B92i.Therefore, the bombing was chosen as a "safer way" to destroy communist supply lines before they could inflict damage on US occupation forces. The United States Air Force launched its bombing campaign against Laos in 1964, from its bases in Thailand.There were casualties on the other side as well. The declassified documents show that 728 Americans have been killed, most of whom worked for the CIA. The legacy of the American bombing is still present in Laos and is causing a lot of problems. It is estimated that 30% of the bombs never exploded, and in the years following the bombing, 20,000 people died or were maimed by the remaining 80 million bombs.In 2016, Barack Obama became the first incumbent US President to visit Laos and donate $90 million to clear the land from leftover ordnance.