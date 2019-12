© Facebook



Foul play does not appear to be a factor in the disappearance of Michigan mom Adrienne Quintal, whose body was discovered over the weekend after she vanished from her family's cabin more than two months earlier, according to new reports.Quintal's body was discovered Saturdayroughly 300 yards from the Honor, Mich., cabin she vanished from on Oct. 17.Benzie County Undersheriff Kyle Rosa told local station WPBN Monday that the results of an initial examination of the body seem to indicate otherwise.The exact circumstances of her death remain a mystery. The official cause will be determined by the medical examiner's office.Toxicology results, which could help authorities determine how Quintal ended up in the water — or explain her distressed phone call to relatives — are pending, the Detroit Free Press reported.Police and Quintal's family have speculated a medical issue might be to blame, according to the report.She had suffered a head injury several months before her disappearance, her sister told the outlet.Quintal's family was part of the volunteer search and rescue team to find her on Saturday."The search is over," the family said in a Facebook post that evening . "We have not stopped searching for Ada for the past 9½ weeks. Today we found her. We are heartbroken as the search did not have a positive ending."