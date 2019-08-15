there was no sign of any intruder entering the property. They did not find any footprints inside the villa or forensic evidence to suggest an unknown person was inside. The entire area around the villa where the family were staying is covered with soggy vegetation and the single-track road leading to the resort is covered with mud.



Had someone entered through the window and climbed a flight of stairs to an upstairs bedroom where Nora was sleeping, it is assumed there would have been traces of mud on the floor. It is because of the lack of evidence of any crime that police treated the case as primarily that of a missing person.

she was found at a site that had already been searched

"It looked like she was sleeping. Her head was resting on her hands. But we all knew she was dead. It was very sad and two women in the group did not want to come close and they started crying."

the victim had a disability or impairment of some kind

the victim disappears from/is found in a location with large boulders or boulder fields

the victim 'wandered off' suddenly, unseen

the victim is found with no clothing or missing clothing

the victim is found at or near water

the victim is found a substantial distance away from her last known location, in rough terrain, where it would ordinarily be difficult if not impossible for the victim to walk themselves

the cause of death is 'inconclusive/unknown'

the victim is found in a spot that had been previously searched

a weather event (which typically occurs right around the time of the disappearance or during the early stages of the SAR operation);

geographical clustering - whether this occurred in a location with past or concurrent unsolved missing persons cases is unknown.