© Can Am Missing Project

The maestro of Missing 411, David Paulides, returns to THC after several years to talk about his latest work, including the new documentary: Missing 411: The Hunted and cases from his most recent book, Missing 411: Law.As the documentary's description says, hunters have disappeared from wild lands without a trace for hundreds of years. David Paulides presents the haunting true stories of hunters experiencing the inexplicable in the woods of North America.