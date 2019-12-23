© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)

As the seasons come and go, ancient cultures across the planet marked solstices with megalithic blocks. Adams calendar in South Africa is among the oldest on the planet, but what if sites like Stonehenge are far older that we are told and through the last century reworking of stone faces on the blocks make it appear much more recent. Did you know Stonehenge has been restored / reconstructed twice in the last 100 years. You will be fascinated by the black and white images.