Although it has been revealed in recent years that plants are capable of seeing, hearing and smelling , they are still usually thought of as silent. But now, for the first time, they have been recorded making airborne sounds when stressed, which researchers say could open up a new field of precision agriculture where farmers listen for water-starved crops."These findings can alter the way we think about the plant kingdom, which has been considered to be almost silent until now," they write in their study, which has not yet been published in a journal.On average, drought-stressed tomato plants made 35 sounds an hour, while tobacco plants made 11. When plant stems were cut, tomato plants made an average of 25 sounds in the following hour, and tobacco plants 15. Unstressed plants produced fewer than one sound per hour, on average.Although Khait and his colleagues only looked at tomato and tobacco plants, they believe other plants may make sounds when stressed too. In a preliminary study, they also recorded ultrasonic sounds from a spiny pincushion cactus (Mammillaria spinosissima) and the weed henbit dead-nettle (Lamium amplexicaule). Cavitation is a possible explanation for how the plants generate the sounds, they say.Enabling farmers to listen for water-stressed plants could "open a new direction in the field of precision agriculture", the researchers suggest. They add that such an ability will be increasingly important as climate change exposes more areas to drought "The suggestion that the sounds that drought-stressed plants make could be used in precision agriculture seems feasible if it is not too costly to set up the recording in a field situation," says Anne Visscher at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, in the UK.She warns that the results can't yet be broadened out to other stresses, such as salt or temperature, because these may not lead to sounds. In addition, there have been no experiments to show whether moths or any other animal can hear and respond to the sounds the plants make, so that idea remains speculative for now, she says.If plants are making sounds when stressed, cavitation is the most likely mechanism, says Edward Farmer at the University of Lausanne, Switzerland. But he is sceptical of the findings, and would like to see more in the way of controls.Farmer adds that the idea moths might be listening to plants and shunning stressed ones is a "little too speculative", and there are already plenty of explanations for why insects avoid some plants and not others.