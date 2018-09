© Bruce Fritz/USDA/Wikimedia Commons



The Intelligent Plant. That is the title of a recent article in The New Yorker - and new research is showing that plants have astounding abilities to sense and react to the world.But can a plant be intelligent? Some plant scientists insist they are - since they can sense, learn, remember and even react in ways that would be familiar to humans. Michael Pollan , author of such books as "The Omnivore's Dilemma" and "The Botany of Desire," wrote the New Yorker piece about the developments in plant science. He says for the longest time, even mentioning the idea that plants could be intelligent was a quick way to being labeled "a whacko." But no more, which might be comforting to people who have long talked to their plants or played music for them.The new research, he says, is in a field called plant neurobiology - which is something of a misnomer, because even scientists in the field don't argue that plants have neurons or brains.And we assume you need ears to hear. But researchers, says Pollan, have played a recording of a caterpillar munching on a leaf to plants - and the plants react. They begin to secrete defensive chemicals - even though the plant isn't really threatened, Pollan says. "It is somehow hearing what is, to it, a terrifying sound of a caterpillar munching on its leaves."So what about pain? Do plants feel? Pollan says they do respond to anesthetics. "You can put a plant out with a human anesthetic. ... And not only that, plants produce their own compounds that are anesthetic to us." But scientists are reluctant to go as far as to say they are responding to pain.And chalk up another human-like ability - memory.Pollan describes an experiment done by animal biologist Monica Gagliano. She presented research that suggests the mimosa pudica plant can learn from experience. And, Pollan says,Mimosa is a plant, which looks something like a fern, that collapses its leaves temporarily when it is disturbed. So Gagliano set up a contraption that would drop the mimosa plant, without hurting it. When the plant dropped, as expected, its leaves collapsed. She kept dropping the plants every five to six seconds.Maybe the plant was just getting worn out from all the dropping? To test that, Gagliano took the plants that had stopped responding to the drops and shook them instead."They would continue to collapse," Pollan says. "They had made the distinction that [dropping] was a signal they could safely ignore.That's as far out as Gagliano tested. It's possible they remember even longer. Conversely, Pollan points out, bees that are given a similar dishabituation test forget what they've learned in as little as 48 hours.Pollan says not everyone accepts that what Gagliano describes is really learning. In fact, there are many critics with many alternative theories for explaining the response the plants are having. Still ..."Plants can do incredible things. They do seem to remember stresses and events, like that experiment. They do have the ability to respond to 15 to 20 environmental variables," Pollan says. "The issue is, is it right to call it learning? Is that the right word? Is it right to call it intelligence? Is it right, even, to call what they are conscious. Some of these plant neurobiologists believe that plants are conscious - not self-conscious, but conscious in the sense they know where they are in space ... and react appropriately to their position in space."Pollan says that really freaks people out - "that the line between plants and animals might be a little softer than we traditionally think of it as."And he suggests that plants may be able to teach humans a thing or two, such as how to process information without a central command post like a brain.Check out this video of Michael Pollan discussing time-lapse photography of bean plants looking very purposeful.Listen to the full interview: