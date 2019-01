Plants Warn Each Other If They Are Attacked

Plants Increase Calcium When They Are Damaged

Just because plants do not have brains it doesn't mean they cannot have feelings. Plants can feel distressed as in a way they have a type of nervous system.Biologists have found out that if the leaf of a plant starts to get eaten it is able to give off a warning to other leaves. They do this by using similar signals to animals in distress. Biologists are continuing to study the mystery of how plants are able to take to each other.Over time plants have developed a molecular sensor that is able to detect any calcium increase. Scientists believed this might have played a role in how they communicate so bred the sensor into a plant known as the Arabidopsis, a mustard plant, according to Sciencemag.org . When the levels of calcium increased they glowed brighter. The scientists then cut into a leaf on the plant with the intention of finding out if calcium activity was detected.This was the first time that plant biologists realized how information was transmitted by plants, in other words how they communicated with each other. After the study scientists were able to better monitor the behavior of plants. It is thought the study might also lead to scientists being able to manipulate the internal communications of plants.