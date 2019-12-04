A hungry brown bear ate a grandfather and his pet dog after breaking into the victim's house in a Russian village.Only one arm and a leg were left intact from 66-year-old Sergey Fadeyev's ravaged body, according to reports.The 16st beast - which had failed to hibernate for the cold winter - covered the man's ravaged remains with a blanket after its gruesome feast, evidently aiming to come back later, according to locals.The predator was later found and shot by local hunters, say reports.Neighbour Alexandra Sannikova said: "The bear burst into the house at night. It broke a window."It ate his arms and all inner organs."A state of emergency was called in the settlement. Everyone was banned from going out."A resident wrote online: "This granddad has been eaten up by a bear."Another local wrote: "Everything down to his ribs was eaten."Mr Fadeyev, a driver for the local fire station in Vitimsky village, lived alone in a two-storey timber home.Bear paw prints were seen outside his house and police found his remains after he failed to answer the phone.Traps had been set with meat and the bear came out of the forest and was killed, said deputy mayor of Mamsk-Chuysky district, Alexander Tyurin.Other accounts claim the bear was returning to continue its macabre feast of the man's remains when it was shot.Ahead of the attack, residents in nearby village Bolshoi Severny had warned about a non-hibernating bear wandering in the forest.Paw prints were seen near Vitimsky and all children were ordered to stay home.They failed to accrue sufficient fat to enable them to hibernate for the winter.Valentina said locals had been "living in fear for two days" ahead of the attack after warnings that a bear was on the loose.Vitimsky is 540 miles northeast of the city of Irkutsk, the region capital, five time zones east of Moscow.