Dual Iranian nationals were among those who helped fuel protests against rising gasoline prices that quickly snowballed into violent riots raging through the Islamic Republic, Fars news agency reported.The dual nationals had ostensibly been, it claims. These suspects reportedlyGas prices skyrocketed over the weekend, following. But the measure wasn't welcomed as people took to the streets in several cities on Friday.Iran's security agencies estimate that roughly 87,000 people had taken part in protest rallies and gatherings since last Friday.Most of them avoided joining the rioters who "have been prepared" for a standoff with police and were "looking forward for the situation to [escalate]," the security sources claimed. The protests have escalated into violent unrest with reports of deaths and injuries.Three members of the Iranian security forces have been killed by protesters in Tehran province alone, before "calm has been restored" in the rest of the country, local media reported on Tuesday.US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo earlier expressed support for Iranians who have taken to the streets in protest against the rising price of fuel.Foreign Minister Javad Zarif replied that Washington's self-professed solidarity with Iranians protesting against rising fuel costs cannot be taken seriously since US sanctions have caused so much suffering in the Islamic Republic.