Puppet Masters
Iran busts 17 spies linked to CIA; some will receive the death penalty
RT
Mon, 22 Jul 2019 07:16 UTC
They were working as private contractors "in the economic, nuclear, infrastructural, military and cyber areas... where they collected classified information," the report said.
Some of the suspected agents were allegedly recruited by CIA officers while applying for US visas. Others were approached on the sidelines of scientific events in European, African, and Asian countries. Tehran did not say when the spy ring was exposed, but announced the arrests were made throughout the last Iranian calendar year, which ended in March 2019.
It is reported that the suspects were equipped with top-notch communication gear which they used to hand over intelligence to their American handlers. It included, among other items, containers disguised as stones. Agents were trained to retrieve these from urban or mountainous areas using complex procedures. Using the containers, the CIA allegedly provided its spies with encrypted communications and fake IDs, local media reports, citing officials.
Washington brushed off the accusation, with Secretary of State - and former CIA Director - Mike Pompeo saying Iran has "history of lying." Later in the day, he told Fox News: "I would take with a significant grain of salt any Iranian assertion about actions that they've taken."
The long-running animosity between Iran and the US began to mount after the US unilaterally pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA) last year and reinstated tighter economic sanctions on Tehran. Iran responded in kind, curbing some of its commitments under the deal, claiming European signatories of the deal did not do enough to protect its economy from Washington.
Tensions peaked in May after the US deployed additional military assets to the Middle East. In June, Iran shot down a US Navy surveillance drone, saying it had strayed into its airspace. And on Saturday, the White House reported the downing of an Iranian drone which approached the USS Boxer, a claim denied by the Iranians.
Latest News
- Meditation: Wisdom in the silence
- From vaccines to statins: Dr. David Brownstein replies to fake news in JAMA Cardiology
- Motor neurone disease researchers find link to microbes in gut
- Japan's neighbors will closely observe PM Abe's policy after election
- 'Anti-Trump' CNN presstitute defends Trump persecuting Assange
- Iran busts 17 spies linked to CIA; some will receive the death penalty
- Bank of America warns: 'Enjoy it while it lasts'
- Who's a Kremlin agent? Boris Johnson for talking to a 'Russian oligarch' who hates Putin
- US military complains Venezuelan jet 'aggressively shadowed' its spy plane...and then blames Russia
- Ukraine snap election: Zelensky's new party gains parliamentary faction
- Bristol: Extinction Rebellion protester tearful over man unable to reach dying father due to protest-blocked M32
- French medics are outraged: Nurse denied citizenship for working 'too much'
- Macy's caves to anti-humor outrage police over funny portion plates
- Monsoon death toll tops 650 with 10 million affected as rains unleash flood fury in South Asia
- Every Woman Has a Right to Have Her Scrotum Waxed
- Best of the Web: New MH17 doc reveals evidence tampering, Dutch cover-up of forged recordings, hidden Ukrainian radar records
- 'Wrong victims' of Syria war left voiceless by mainstream media, condemn West for their suffering
- 'Jihad Squad' meme posted on Illinois GOP FB page angers Democrats
- Mindfulness meditation training may help people unlearn fearful responses
- Political pawns? Wives of French police officers demand govt action amid suicide epidemic
- Japan's neighbors will closely observe PM Abe's policy after election
- 'Anti-Trump' CNN presstitute defends Trump persecuting Assange
- Iran busts 17 spies linked to CIA; some will receive the death penalty
- Bank of America warns: 'Enjoy it while it lasts'
- Who's a Kremlin agent? Boris Johnson for talking to a 'Russian oligarch' who hates Putin
- US military complains Venezuelan jet 'aggressively shadowed' its spy plane...and then blames Russia
- Ukraine snap election: Zelensky's new party gains parliamentary faction
- Best of the Web: New MH17 doc reveals evidence tampering, Dutch cover-up of forged recordings, hidden Ukrainian radar records
- 'Jihad Squad' meme posted on Illinois GOP FB page angers Democrats
- Pompeo: UK must look after its own ships in the Gulf
- Tory MP Charlie Elphicke charged with sexual assault
- AOC draws heat by calling for '9/11-style commission' on family separations
- Police seize explosives at storehouse used by pro-independence group Hong Kong National Front
- Hell freezes over? New York Times wants closer relationship with Russia, congratulates Trump
- Israeli security company reportedly has tool that spies on Apple, Google and Facebook cloud data
- Pakistani soldier killed by 'unprovoked' cross-border fire from India - Islamabad
- Iraqi parliament to reopen investigation into 2007 Blackwater shooting in Baghdad
- Interview with British Army major general's son draws criticism of BBC bias over UK-Iran tanker crisis
- Israel begins illegal demolition of residential buildings in the West Bank
- It must be the Russians! Anonymous MI6 sources hold Russia responsible for Iran seizing British ship
- Bristol: Extinction Rebellion protester tearful over man unable to reach dying father due to protest-blocked M32
- French medics are outraged: Nurse denied citizenship for working 'too much'
- Macy's caves to anti-humor outrage police over funny portion plates
- Every Woman Has a Right to Have Her Scrotum Waxed
- 'Wrong victims' of Syria war left voiceless by mainstream media, condemn West for their suffering
- Political pawns? Wives of French police officers demand govt action amid suicide epidemic
- MSNBC panelist slammed for saying Bernie Sanders 'makes my skin crawl', is anti-woman
- Chinese investment in the US plummeted 88% since Trump took office
- Detective says Jeff Epstein lost sexual interest in girls once they 'lost their braces'
- 4 Chicago police officers fired over alleged cover-up of Laquan McDonald 2014 shooting
- The failure to stand up for conservative thinking is leading us into a new cultural dark age
- Hand grenades among weapons found as neo-Nazi cell bust continues in Italy
- Hong Kong police use tear gas, rubber bullets as protesters target Chinese govt office
- 'Storm the Bermuda Triangle' event goes viral on social media
- Best of the Web: The Leftist lens: Words are 'violence,' and violence is 'justice'
- Israeli High Court rules Palestinian homes under PA jurisdiction "too close to the wall, must be demolished"
- Family bought land one generation after slavery, brothers spend eight years in jail for refusing to leave
- Pennsylvania school district threatens parents over unpaid lunch bills: 'Your child may be taken from your home'
- Palestinian detainee found dead in solitary confinement in Nitzan Israeli Prison
- BC groin waxing case: A mockery of human rights
- Dostoevsky's thoughtful critique of the Left - still relevant!
- Cosmo writer reveals how pro-abortion men pushed 1960's feminists to embrace legal abortion
- Roman coin stash 'may have been linked to Boudiccan revolt'
- Oldest Christian papyrus dated to 230AD reveals valuable insights into early Christianity
- Stonehenge and the buckets of lard
- Vast, developed 9,000-year-old settlement found near Jerusalem
- Secret stash of Puerto Rican figurines could be a remnant of unknown civilisation
- Ancient Rome revealed in stunning detail by 'most accurate model ever' that took historian 35 years to build
- The Revelations of Wikileaks: No. 4 - The haunting case of a Belgian child killer, corruption, trafficking, government cover-up
- Island's drill cores unravel mysteries of ancient Maltese civilisation
- Best of the Web: The Secret Origins of Silicon Valley: What The Big Tech Companies Do Not Want You to Know
- Israeli miscalculations and hubris led to the rise of Hamas
- Prehistory Decoded - An ancient fish tale
- Chaco Canyon and food scarcity
- Skulls provide earliest known evidence of Homo sapiens in Eurasia
- The first Europeans weren't who you might think
- Seven or more human types inhabited the planet before homo sapiens
- Ziklag? 3,000 year old city found south of Jerusalem ignites biblical debate
- The British roots of the Deep State: How the Round Table infiltrated America
- 12,300 year old campsite replete with bird bones and tobacco found in Utah Desert
- Stuff no one asked for: P&G launching 'smart diapers' with help from Google
- Ring-like formations discovered around lakes on Titan
- A newly discovered neural pathway processes acute light to affect sleep
- Could Giant Solar Farms make fuel and help solve climate change? Not likely!
- Elon Musk claims brain microchip has allowed monkey to "control a computer"
- Space-station cameras reveal how thunderstorms trigger gamma-ray bursts
- Plant viruses may be essential for maintaining biodiversity and helping plants adapt to their environment
- Shocker! The single-celled organisms prior to animals were "amazingly complex"
- Europe: Galileo GPS system is back online after a six-day outage failure
- The sweetest sound: Flowers can hear buzzing bees and it makes their nectar sweeter
- Astronomers come up with a new way to measure how fast the universe is expanding
- Coral reefs dying because of pollution, 30 years of unique data reveals
- Facebook AI's "alt text" feature likely to be abused by spooks & hackers
- 11-month old infant becomes youngest patient to receive novel treatment for rare lung disease
- Resurgence of wildlife at Chernobyl disaster site a boost for Intelligent Design
- A crisis of bad data analysis and replication in scientific studies
- 115 million year old lily found in Brazil is world's oldest, has fossilised flower and intact cells
- New protein powder created from air, water, and bacteria could feed millions
- Alternative theory of gravity makes a nearly testable prediction
- Brain implant bypassing optic nerve restores partial vision in some blind people
- Monsoon death toll tops 650 with 10 million affected as rains unleash flood fury in South Asia
- Dead blue whale found floating in Marbella, Spain
- Lightning kills 32 in a day in Uttar Pradesh as monsoon batters India
- The strongest summer Jet Stream to hit the Pacific Northwest EVER!
- US heatwave prompts concerns about elderly, homeless & inmates
- Massive wildfire in Portugal
- Floods wreak havoc on croplands in Bangladesh
- Mount Bromo in East Java erupts
- Heavy rain hits western Japan, tens of thousands ordered to evacuate
- Mini tornado causes damage in Manchester, UK
- Baby girl born in India with three head-like protrusions
- Flash floods in northern Turkey's Düzce leave 1 dead, 6 missing - year's worth of rain hit in a day
- Italy's Etna volcano erupts on Sicily, disrupting flights
- Signs and Portents: Two-headed turtle hatched in Malaysia
- Russian city breaks 107-year-old cold record
- 15 cold weather records broken across Queensland, Australia
- Unusual summer snowfall at Big White Ski Resort, British Columbia
- Man mauled to death by pack of 5 dogs in Memphis, Tennessee
- July showers wash out half the cherry crop in Okanagan, British Columbia
- Cars damaged by baseball-sized hail as severe storms pound Minnesota, Wisconsin
- Large meteor fireball streaks, breaks apart across Florida sky
- Boom heard, felt across four western Illinois counties remains mystery
- Loud boom reported in South Texas remains a mystery
- Very rare meteor cluster recorded in Maranhão, Brazil
- Meteor fireball streaks across Australian skies
- Large meteor fireball caught on camera streaking over South Florida - UPDATE: Space debris reentry
- Mysterious bangs, flashes over NSW, Australia sky likely a meteor
- Astronomers spotted a car-size asteroid just hours before it exploded over Puerto Rico
- Mysterious 'loud boom' heard over small English town spooks residents
- What was that loud boom near Clemmons, North Carolina? No one knows
- Unexplained boom heard across Hamilton, Ontario remains a mystery
- Residents concerned after they hear, feel loud boom in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania
- Nuke sensors detect asteroid explosion in the atmosphere over the Caribbean
- Meteor fireball sends shockwaves over Queensland, Australia
- Meteor fireball seen over Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, New York and New Jersey
- Reports of meteor fireball seen over west Texas
- Meteor fireball flying over the Ozarks in Arkansas captured on skycam
- Meteor fireball seen flying over Flagstaff, Arizona
- Meteor fireball soars over Qujing in China's Yunnan province
- Bright meteor fireball filmed on June 15 over the province of Toledo, Spain
- From vaccines to statins: Dr. David Brownstein replies to fake news in JAMA Cardiology
- Motor neurone disease researchers find link to microbes in gut
- Kids with ADHD are being denied help by 'radical postmodernists'
- Move over Beyond & Impossible, the "Smart" burger is 100% beef
- Dr. Drew: Los Angeles facing an 'imminent outbreak' of bubonic plague
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Stress is Not the Best so Give it a Rest!
- It's the Insulin Resistance, Stupid: Part 2
- Europe faces 'looming syphilis epidemic' thanks to dating apps and reduced fear of HIV
- Transgender and non-binary autism link
- Processed foods are a much bigger health problem than we thought
- Impossible Burger goes after Regenerative meat rancher Will Harris
- Henry H. Bauer: All vaccines are not equally safe and effective
- The truth is that 'healthy' plant-based meats are just highly processed 'foods'
- Psychiatric diagnosis 'scientifically meaningless and not fit for purpose'
- Ebola outbreak in Congo has spread to Goma, a large city and transport hub near Rwandan border
- "Throwing up blood": Georgia man, 31, becomes 13th US citizen to die on vacation in the Dominican Republic
- A bacterial invasion? People all over the US East Coast are suddenly being attacked by flesh-eating disease in 2019
- Are Statin makers eyeing the 'Anti-Vaxxer' censorship model?
- Man dies from flesh-eating bacteria after swimming in Florida
- A cancer researcher who's been keto for 6 years thinks our modern diets are an 'axis of illness'
- Meditation: Wisdom in the silence
- Mindfulness meditation training may help people unlearn fearful responses
- Latest study shows trigger warnings might actually make things worse
- More anti-free will idiocy from Darwinist Jerry Coyne
- Swearing when hurt actually works, using F-word improves pain tolerance
- Why we see what we want to see: The neuropsychology of motivated perception
- Seneca on the antidote to anxiety
- The dancing species - how moving together in time helps make us human
- Nature heals: Viewing green spaces linked to more positive mindset and reduced cravings for harmful substances
- How to stop emotional eating as a coping mechanism
- Singing can create cohesion: Why the community that sings together stays together
- 'Real world' knowledge: Bring back home economics - our kids lack basic life skills
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: "Everybody Knows That!" - Mass Beliefs and the Ideas That Shape Them
- Cause of near-death experiences still unknown and controversial
- Brain-to-brain network established by researchers in the US
- New research shows racial bias has its roots in sensory perception
- The four stages of life and the search for meaning and purpose within each
- You Are Fighting in The Most Important Battle of All Time
- Working with your hands does wonders for your brain
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Nature of Reality: Mindless Matter, or Universal Consciousness?
- Another snake-like UFO spotted as mystery object 'emits energy beam' over Washington
- Plane passengers stunned as 'UFO splits into six pieces and vanishes in mid-air'
- Video shows mysterious lights in sky over Tucson, Arizona
- Navy source reveals that UFO sightings were 'daily occurrence' across multiple squadrons in 2014-15
- Mysterious floating White Orbs spotted in Kansas City sky
- Blackbird of Chernobyl: Staff claimed to have seen creepy Mothman-like creature before blast
- US senators receive classified briefing on UFO sightings
- David Paulides: 'Bow hunters are now being found in bizarre circumstances'
- 'Wow, what is that?' Navy pilots report Unexplained Flying Objects
- 'Look at it fly!': Navy pilots report seeing UFOs
- The Paranormal Roots of the Pentagon's UFO Program
- Famed UFO researcher, Stanton Friedman, dead at 84
- Churches combine forces in Rome to learn best exorcism practices because of rise in possession cases
- UFO researcher claims there's an underwater alien base under the Great Lakes
- Best of the Web: What The Hell Is Going On With UFOs And The Department Of Defense?
- 'Yeti' footprint photographed near Nepal Base Camp, says Indian Army
- 'UFO falls from sky' against double rainbow after being 'struck by lightning'
- Secret US aircraft or UFO? San Antonio woman films mysterious 'craft' flying over neighborhood
- Best of the Web: UK police: 'Drone' that shut down Gatwick Airport for days last December 'could see what was happening on runways, was eavesdropping on radio communications'
- From AAWSAP to AATIP: How the Pentagon's UFO program changed names, and focus
- 'Clever pooch': Mongrel unties & kidnaps pedigree dog left outside shop
- Moon Landing, 50th Anniversary of the Biggest Lie Ever Told?
- New study confirms all your opinions, world views, beliefs, are correct
- Lobstergate scandal! Israeli embassy caught in laughable kosher cover-up
- Lunatic stage: The first Democratic debate, summarized and translated
- California town accidentally misspells stop sign
- War looms between unstable, warmongering, rogue nation and Iran
- A nervous Obama personally thanks Trump for taking the blame for pesky photos of immigrant children in cages
- John Bolton urges military action against the Sun after uncovering evidence it has nuclear capabilities
- Hundreds attend wedding ceremony for two frogs in India
- Jonathan Pie: The race to number 10
- 'When has the government ever lied about attacks on ships in a gulf somewhere just to provoke war?' - John Bolton
- Flashback: 50-foot dead parrot placed in Potters Field Park as London celebrates Monty Python reunion
- Vatican announces new changes to the Lord's prayer
- Stunned Finnish Coast Guard spots '3-headed sea monster'... turns out to be a 'Russian yacht'
- Giant 'Yoshi the Fish' helps keep Indian beach clean
- Key asset: Police dog sniffs out car keys lost in woman's backyard
- Google deploys squads to destroy offensive books, videos, websites
- Curious shark checks out swimmer at Panama City, Florida beach
- Hillary refers to herself 106 times during high school graduation speech
Quote of the Day
Once a government resorts to terror against its own population to get what it wants, it must keep using terror against its own population to get what it wants. A government that terrorizes its own people can never stop. If such a government ever lets the fear subside and rational thought return to the populace, that government is finished.
Recent Comments
When the US denies anything you know for certain that it's true.............
That is a really cute puppy...reminds me of my first dog, a red / red-nose American Staffodshire.... she lived to the ripe old age of 14....had to...
Because you don't wanna be smelling those poopy diapers to check if baby needs changing.
Refusing to wax a woman's balls is transphobia at its most blatant... and yet here we are, in 2019, still disrespecting trans women's rights by...
Time and effort of otherwise savvy folks will be wasted by one simple problem: the author's non-declaration of sarcasm/satire. 'Tis said that over...
Comment: RT reports: Iranian media releases photos of 'captured spies' RT: Trump: Iran's CIA spy claim is 'totally false' RT reports: Pompeo shrugs off Iran claim of CIA spy ring