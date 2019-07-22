© Twitter/Tasmin News Agency



Iranian secret services uncovered a 17-member spy ring working against the country, according to state-affiliated media. Some of the agents have been given capital punishment. All the suspects in question were arrested by Iran's Ministry of Intelligence, the semi-official Fars News Agency reported.the report said.Some of the suspected agents were allegedlyin European, African, and Asian countries. Tehran did not say when the spy ring was exposed, butIt is reported that thewhich they used to hand over intelligence to their American handlers. It included, among other items,Agents were trained to retrieve these from urban or mountainous areas using complex procedures.Washington brushed off the accusation, withLater in the day, he told Fox News: "I would take with a significant grain of salt any Iranian assertion about actions that they've taken."The long-running animosity between Iran and the US began to mount after the US unilaterally pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA) last year and reinstated tighter economic sanctions on Tehran. Iran responded in kind, curbing some of its commitments under the deal, claiming European signatories of the deal did not do enough to protect its economy from Washington.Tensions peaked in May after the US deployed additional military assets to the Middle East. In June, Iran shot down a US Navy surveillance drone, saying it had strayed into its airspace. And on Saturday, the White House reported the downing of an Iranian drone which approached the USS Boxer, a claim denied by the Iranians.