The interim government of Bolivia has tasked a special prosecutor with rooting out "subversives" in former President Evo Morales' party, and dissident journalists have also been threatened with arrest, local media reports.Minister of Government Arturo Murillo announced on Sunday. He warned any leaders who might be harboring disloyalty to the new right-wing government that he already had a list of the names of "subversives," accusing them of stirring up violence in the country, and pledged to begin issuing arrest orders on Monday.Nor are socialist politicians the sole target of the new regime's wrath -during a press conference on Saturday, warning them that they too could be subject to prosecution for their disloyalty.he cautioned dissident reporters, insisting they "do their job and not commit sedition." Murillo's words echoed threats from Minister of Communications Roxana Lizarraga, who declared on Thursday thatthousands of whom have taken to the streets to demand the safe return of Morales, who fled to Mexico in fear of his life after losing the support of Bolivia's military.while Morales personally pleaded with security forces to "stop the massacre." Protesters could be heard begging for media coverage in some of the videos, suggesting the interim government's warnings have already had a chilling effect on the press.The interim government's heavy-handed crackdown on nonviolent protest, along with its designation of leftist politicians and journalists as subversives,Military juntas in Brazil, Chile, and Uruguayin the latter half of the 20th century over the course of the US' 'Operation Condor'. likened the "far-right coup regime" to a "Pinochet-style dictatorship," warning it was becoming "more authoritarian and murderous by the day."who wrote about the Operation Condor juntas in detail in her book Shock Doctrine, declared Former Green Party presidential candidaterecalling the Washington-assisted devastation of Chile, Guatemala, Honduras, and Haiti.Formerly anlast week in absence of the requisite quorum of lawmakers, and MAS politicians loyal to Morales have refused to legitimize her leadership - nor have they technically accepted Morales' resignation.The interim government, however, has wasted no time in severing diplomatic relationships, kicking Venezuelan diplomats and some 700 Cuban doctors out of the country for allegedly fomenting dissent against the right-wing regime. Bolivia has withdrawn from ALBA, the leftist regional alliance with Cuba and Venezuela, and recalled most of its ambassadors.