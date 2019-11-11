© Reuters/Francois Lenoir



Former leader of Ecuador Rafael Correa said the resignation of Bolivian President Evo Morales was the result of a coup d'etat and that events could have ended in worse violence, if the socialist leader had not resigned.Correa told RT Spanish in an exclusive interview on Monday, explaining that"If Evo Morales did not resign, there would have been a bloodbath because there was no public order," he said.There can be no true democracy until the arbitrators are the citizens and "not the uniformed," Correa said, adding thatCorrea said that the Organization of American States (OAS), which encouraged Morales to call for new elections, did not condemn events in socialist Bolivia becauseCorrea said. When those interests stop being fulfilled, suddenly democracy is not enough and "the situation must be changed to blood and fire, as we are seeing in Bolivia."Correa said the Bolivian people have experienced dignity and prosperity under Morales' leadership and that after recent events, people across Latin America will soon be convinced that the OAS is "useless" and nothing but "an instrument of US domination."he said, insisting that Morales is the rightful leader of Bolivia.Morales resigned on Sunday at the demands of Bolivia's military chief, following weeks of protests and only hours after he had promised fresh elections. Morales previously proclaimed he had won the October 20 general election with a 10-point lead, a result which was quickly contested by the opposition, who accused him of tampering with the vote.Morales called for new elections on Sunday with the aim of "seeking peace" in Bolivia — yet the opposition would not accept Morales' participation in the new elections and urged protesters to continue mobilizing in the streets until he resigned.