© Reuters/Carlos Garcia Rawlins



Bolivia's President Evo Morales has resigned, shortly after the country's military urged him to do so. Two officials next in line to take over the government also left as the country is in turmoil after weeks of protests.Morales said during a televised address naming the leaders of the opposition.Morales said that he decided to leave the post in hopes that his departure would stop the spate of violent attacks against officials and indigenous people,he said, adding that he hopes opposition would "understand the message."Shortly after the announcement hisThe next person in line to take over the government, theEarlier on Sunday Morales announced snap elections, giving in to the mounting pressure over the disputed results of the October 20 polls.that was unable to validate them, saying it is "statistically unlikely" that Morales secured a 10-percent lead, required to avoid a runoff vote. Moreover, the auditors claimed they had found signs of "clear manipulation" and irregularities during the polls.Bolivian opposition urged Morales to resign altogetherWhile he briefly resisted such calls, branding themthe President eventually gave in after the military joined that chorus.Shortly before Morales announced his resignation, Bolivian TV channels aired footage of what they say was a presidential plane departing from El Alto International airport. It was reported that the plane took Morales to his political stronghold of Chimoré in the Department of Cochabamba, 300 kilometers (186 miles) east of La Paz, a city where he launched his reelection bid back in May.Videos from La Paz, the site of many recent anti-Morales protests, show crowds cheering after the resignation announcement.After the contested October elections there were rival rallies of Morales' opponents and supporters throughout the country. While some anti-government protests have remained peaceful, others have led to rioting in major cities, clashes with police, and attacks on pro-government politicians. On Saturday, protesters burned the house of Oruro city governor Víctor Hugo Vásquez, who stood by the president as tensions flared up.Morales stressed that his resignation does not mean that the socialist case is defeated.he said.