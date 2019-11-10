© Reuters/Carlos Garcia Rawlins



Bolivian leader Evo Morales slammed attacks on state media that sawafter a rowdy crowd of 300 protesters descended on their HQ in La Paz, effectively placing it under siege on Saturday.The demonstrators, reportedly enraged over the way the protests that have gripped the nation since mid-October are being portrayed by state media, demanded journalists vacate the premises if they do not want their offices to be raided. Forty employees of both BTV and RPN eventually caved in to the demands and left the building as they were heckled by chanting protesters.Patria Nueva director Ivan Maldonado said the journalists, who were vastly outnumbered by the protesters, "were evicted by force after receiving constant threats from people gathered outside."In a comment to Sputnik, Maldonado stressed that the employees were taken hostage by the crowd.he said, noting that the station eventually went off air and resorted to playing music and films.The takeover was denounced by Morales on Twitter. The socialist leader noted that while the protesters say they have taken to the streets to defend democracy, their actions speak otherwise. "They say they defend democracy, but they are acting like dictatorial regimes"- Unified Syndical Confederation of Rural Workers of Bolivia (CSUTCB) - of which Morales is a member.Videos and photos of the capture have been gaining traction on online, drawing backlash from Morales supporters. There have also been reports that the station's offices were ransacked by the protesters.Tensions have been running high in Bolivia,after Morales narrowly secured a 10-point lead against primary challenger Carlos Mesa in an October 20 general election, thus avoiding a runoff. Morales has denied allegations of tempering with the vote count, and invited the Organization of American States (OAS) to audit the results. The review is still underway.The protests sweeping across the country have been marred by violence.after protesters reportedly set fire to the building. The house was reportedly looted before it was ravaged by the blaze. The governor, who is an ally of Morales, has been moved to a safe place.In a statement on Saturday, theThere have been reports that some police and military were spotted marching along with the protesters.On Friday, the Bolivian Foreign Ministry denounced the servicemen who "abandoned their constitutional role" of protecting society and state institutions.