Yossi Gurvitz is a journalist and a blogger, and has covered the occupation extensively.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu attacked publicly the possibility ofcrying (Hebrew) that the Blue White leadership "has lost its mind, stop this madness."Netanyahu said this in a video on his Facebook page.Prior to the video, the PM held a conversation with several of his eunuc... err, ministers, bemoaning the possibility of such a minority government. According to several reports, pounced upon by the opposition,Netanyahu, who is widely considered to be a notorious liar whose word means nothing,The "burn it all down" call came a day after one of Netanyahu's hardline followers, Ran Carmi Buzaglo, hinted at a civil war should Netanyahu be indicted. It is unclear what army Buzaglo intends to use in this civil war; as he made threats against the State's Attorney over the indictment in an interview. However, he is expected to be interrogated soon.An indictment is expected, and according to unconfirmed reports,While there is no confirmation, Likud has attempted to register to lead a demonstration in front of the house of the Government's Counsel on Monday, an attempt rebuffed by the police. The police has strictly limited the right of demonstration in front of the GC's house for the past two years, often using brutal force to enforce the limitations.But while everyone expects an indictment against Netanyahu,Both Netanyahu and Benny Gantz of Blue White command only minorities of the Knesset, 55 and 44 seats out of 120 respectively. Gantz could theoretically govern with a minority coalition since a vote of no-confidence from the Knesset requires a majority of 61 votes and an alternate candidate presented by the opposition. ButIt must have the support of Avigdor Liberman (eight seats) and most members of the Joint List (as many as 13 seats). Rumors have it thatgiven Liberman's many racist statements. All we know is that every vote would count if Gantz tried to pull off a minority government.But, while the option seemed like a mirage just a week ago,Blue-White's leader, Benny Gantz, met with President Rivlin today for a 90-minute conversation, the details of which are unknown.Should the latter happen, the Knesset will have 21 days to somehow appoint one of its members a Prime Minister, or dissolve and call a new general election - the third within a year.As some Israeli centrists have declared that they cannot accept such a coalition. And Netanyahu is doing the best he can to stir hatred and racism so as to prevent it. But this year was very strange politically. Nobody predicted that the April elections will lead to new elections.We'll know for sure within a few days.It would hold an emergency rally against a minority government supported by the Arab parties on Sunday at 18:00.Developing.