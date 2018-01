© World Trade Organization/Flickr



Israeli education minister Naftali Bennett has declared that the "era of the Palestinian state" is over, renewing calls for the annexation of land in the occupied West Bank, reported Arutz Sheva Bennett, who heads the coalition party Jewish Home, yesterday spoke at a meeting of his faction, attacking Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas.a reference common amongst the Israeli right to the formal annexation of some or all of the occupied West Bank.Bennett added.The minister told his colleagues that the tide was turning in their favour."Six years ago, we placed the sovereignty plan on the public agenda. At that time we were at the height of negotiations with the Palestinians to establish a state, and sovereignty seemed far-reaching," he said.he added.Bennett also claimed that his "friend", Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon who heads the Kulanu party, "also supports the immediate application of sovereignty over the [settlement] blocs".