US President Donald Trump and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan said their countries were working to "resolve" the issue of Ankara purchasing Russian S-400 air defense systems, without going into any specifics.Erdogan, who arrived in Washington on Wednesday for an official state visit,Appearing at a joint press conference in the late afternoon,This followed Trump's framing of US-Turkish relations in the context of a $100 billion trade deal.Erdogan said. However, he pushed back on US lawmakers' approval of a resolution blaming Turkey for the Armenian genocide during the First World War.Washington has repeatedly tried to pressure Ankara to cancel the S-400 contract with Moscow, even threatening sanctions, but was ultimately unsuccessful. The US has frozen Turkey out of the F-35 program as a result, creating complications since Turkish factories make a part of the stealth fighter's airframe.and repeatedly floated the possibility of buying Russian-made Sukhoi fighters if the F-35 question is not resolved to Ankara's satisfaction - including right before departing for Washington.