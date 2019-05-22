© Reuters/Sergei Karpukhin

Moscow has said that Washington's decision to set a deadline for Turkey to pull out of the S400-deal with Russia is an "unacceptable" ultimatum.As a NATO-state, Ankara has been trying to buy four batteries of the Russian S-400 systems, the first of which should arrive in July, despite the strong opposition from the US. Washington wants Turkey to purchase American defence systems, arguing that the S-400 is not compatible with NATO systems and also citing security concerns over Russian equipment working alongside their own.The US fears that Turkey's deal with Russia would compromise the security of the F-35, threatening to kick Turkey out of participation in the program and cancel its order for the jets.