The seizure of Venezuela's embassy in Brasilia was not only an attack on the legitimate government of Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, but also an attempt to sow discord between the BRICS member states, Russia's Deputy FM told RT.The Wednesday storming on the diplomatic mission by the supporters of US-backed Venezuelan opposition figure Juan Guaido was "planned before and timed that it coincided with the first day of BRICS summit," Sergey Ryabkov said.The fact that some "unknown persons" were able to make their way into a diplomatic mission "creates questions on how effective the law enforcers in Brazil were," Ryabkov pointed out.The Venezuelan opposition supporters remain inside the embassy in Brasilia, with Bolsonaro saying he was looking for ways to restore order without provoking violence.