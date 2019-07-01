Puppet Masters
US will fight back as Russia/China encourage BRICS to exit dollar trade
RT
Mon, 01 Jul 2019 12:48 UTC
The two countries' presidents, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, recently announced their intention to expand the use of their national currencies - the ruble and the yuan - in bilateral financial transactions. The two states have agreed to develop financial instruments for this purpose and signed an intergovernmental agreement to boost cross-currency settlements. Both are also working on their own alternatives to the globally recognized SWIFT payment system.
"It's only at the very beginning and we're talking about only two countries. They're fairy large countries and it could be a significant amount of trade in non-dollar currencies or in kind," Jack Rasmus, professor of political economy at Saint Mary's College of California, told RT.
While Russia has already called on allied emerging economies - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) - to develop settlement instruments in national currencies, the anti-dollar push will not go unnoticed and will face a response from Washington, according to the analyst.
"Dollar is still the global currency. I think it'll be a fight with BRICS. The US won't stand by and do nothing if BRICS join the China-Russia payment system," Rasmus said. He added that if BRICS countries finally join Russia and China, Washington will definitely "take counter-actions overtly and covertly to discourage it."
The analyst also believes the US is alienating other countries as it imposes sanctions whenever it wants to. However, sanctions can easily backfire, as countries will turn away from the US if it continues to use them as a political weapon, according to the expert.
"The use of sanctions is a short-term weapon....but, in the long term, it may come back and bite the US if it pushes too hard," Rasmus noted. "If the US continues with strong-arming, with sanctions whenever it wants something from another country, then other countries are gonna move further in that direction."
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Magnitude 6.2 quake hits east of Vanuatu
- Blatant election rigging! Twitter to make sure we NEVER have 'another Trump' for president
- UN watchdog: Verification Iran exceeded cap on uranium stockpile
- Peace through strength? Trump boasts building new nukes and weapons he will 'never use'
- US will fight back as Russia/China encourage BRICS to exit dollar trade
- Tripoli: Haftar's forces 'destroy' Turkish drone, airport halts air traffic
- Iran-Germany trade cracks under pressure of US sanctions, down 48%
- Saudi Arabia increases security measures citing recent attacks on oil tankers
- Hong Kong: Protesters smash council building windows, police respond to the riot
- Rent is now unaffordable for many US workers
- Four asteroids on potential collision courses with Earth
- Flashback: Damore lawsuit highlights Google's support and links to 'Antifa' domestic terrorists
- The four stages of life and the search for meaning and purpose within each
- Hasbara on tap: Israeli spies are flooding Facebook and Twitter to counter BDS
- Body falls from plane into a garden in south London
- 'Dozens' wounded in massive blast near US, UK embassies in Kabul - Taliban claims responsibility
- Fake Food, Fake Meat: Big Food's desperate attempt to further the industrialization of food
- Best of the Web: Soros and Koch team up to end US 'forever war' policy, fund new anti-war think tank
- Police with child porn priors 'lost' evidence in German pedophilia case, victim's lawyer tells RT
- Man killed by 2 pit bull terriers in Gilbertsville, Kentucky
- Blatant election rigging! Twitter to make sure we NEVER have 'another Trump' for president
- UN watchdog: Verification Iran exceeded cap on uranium stockpile
- Peace through strength? Trump boasts building new nukes and weapons he will 'never use'
- US will fight back as Russia/China encourage BRICS to exit dollar trade
- Tripoli: Haftar's forces 'destroy' Turkish drone, airport halts air traffic
- Iran-Germany trade cracks under pressure of US sanctions, down 48%
- Saudi Arabia increases security measures citing recent attacks on oil tankers
- Hasbara on tap: Israeli spies are flooding Facebook and Twitter to counter BDS
- Best of the Web: Soros and Koch team up to end US 'forever war' policy, fund new anti-war think tank
- Two 'Russians' in Steele dossier were both Western intel assets not living in Russia
- The Tulsi Effect in 2020 Primary Debates: Forcing War onto the Democratic Agenda
- AOC bashes Ivanka for not being qualified to act as diplomat, Piers Morgan points out that AOC was a bartender
- Iranian MP: If US attacks us, Israel will only have half an hour to live
- Flashback: Documentary Film 'WitchHunt' : How Israel Lobby targets and controls UK Labor Party
- Moscow proposes exchanging US citizens in return for jailed pilot Yaroshenko
- Like a car without fuel: Iranian ambassador to UN criticizes INSTEX payment mechanism
- Best of the Web: Transcript of Complete Putin Interview With The Financial Times
- Bolton gets ready to kill New START arms control agreement with Russia
- Macron bucks Atlanticist allies, announces attendance at 75th Victory Day in Moscow
- 'Coddling' the 'dictator next door': Democrats savage Trump for Kim Jong-un 'photo op'
- Hong Kong: Protesters smash council building windows, police respond to the riot
- Rent is now unaffordable for many US workers
- Flashback: Damore lawsuit highlights Google's support and links to 'Antifa' domestic terrorists
- Body falls from plane into a garden in south London
- 'Dozens' wounded in massive blast near US, UK embassies in Kabul - Taliban claims responsibility
- Police with child porn priors 'lost' evidence in German pedophilia case, victim's lawyer tells RT
- Russia extends zero duty on wheat exports as production continues to boom
- Power versus the Press: Contrasting the extradition cases of Pinochet & Assange
- GoFundMe for Andy Ngo, journalist assaulted by Antifa, raises $100k in less than 24 hours
- Russia's floating nuclear power plant ready to heat up the Arctic
- 9-year-old girl in critical condition after firework explodes in her hands
- Democrazis: Western extremists storm Hong Kong parliament, vandalize and occupy building
- Leftist malevolence: Antifa plans acid attack at Washington DC free speech rally
- Antifa's brutal assault on Andy Ngo is a wake-up call—for authorities and journalists alike
- Charges dropped for 119 people after cop caught on video planting drugs in innocent woman's vehicle
- Rising intolerance or a pushback against 'extremism'? Millennials show decline in LGBTQ acceptance
- 'We won't have them live here': Israelis protest sale of home to Palestinian family
- Renowned journalist Andy Ngo violently assaulted by Portland 'Nazi' Antifa
- Two planes skid off runways at Indian airports on same night
- Cultural integration or Koran indoctrination? Video of Danish pupils being trained to recite Islamic prayers sparks harsh criticism
- Romans may have 'trapped more flies' with honey says new study
- 'Undisturbed' Roman shipwreck discovered off Cyprus coast - loaded with ancient goods
- 4,000-year-old burial revealed on Britain's 'island of druids'
- Latest evidence shows that resin was used by Neandertals in central Italy
- Paleontologists discover 12-foot bird that lived alongside early human relatives in Europe
- Upper-class Viking men were buried with cooking gear
- Yazılıkaya: A 3000-year-old Hittite mystery may finally be solved
- What ancient humans live on in our DNA?
- Severe scurvy found in mouth of skull believed to belong to failed crusader king Louis IX
- 'Russian Atlantis' where women were revered unearthed in Siberia
- Elaborate mosaics uncovered at massive and mysterious Roman villa in Spain
- First evidence of humans cooking starches found in South African cave
- Ancient lead sarcophagus discovered during restoration works in Granada
- Mysterious Nasca lines in Peru depict exotic birds not local ones
- First time that Scythian settlement has been found in East Kazakhstan
- "Catastrophic" fire destroyed incredible British Bronze Age settlement a year after it was built
- New study says gender inequality arose 8000 years ago
- Impressive circular Neolithic building discovered in Cyprus
- Çatalhöyük: The 9,000 year old community troubled by climate change, over crowding and infectious diseases
- Soviet dissidents' enemy No.1: KGB general Bobkov dies in Moscow
- Four asteroids on potential collision courses with Earth
- On the origin of life, scientists help break the poisonous spell of the materialist world view
- Hubble Space Telescope detects buckyballs ions in interstellar space
- Biologists call to overhaul flawed taxonomic categories
- Sugar could make clothing almost indestructible
- Mysterious cosmic radio burst detected in a completely unexpected region of space
- Physicists discover new optical phenomenon: croissant-shaped twists of light
- Huawei CEO: If we ditch Android, Google will lose 800 million users
- Ancient proteins are starting to reveal humanity's history
- Bird that went extinct 136,000 years ago comes 'back from the dead' after evolving again
- 'Hidden consciousness' detected in some coma patients
- Stranger on a Plane: Lessons from 'Flatland' for intelligent design?
- Octopus arms found to make decisions without input from their brains
- Giant asteroid contains enough heavy metals to make everyone on Earth a billionaire - and NASA is heading there in 2022
- Best of the Web: The 5G Dragnet: Backbone of Totalitarian Surveillance
- Homeostasis: How the active maintenance inherent in biological processes showcases Intelligent Design
- 'Flying salt shakers of death': How a zombie fungus affects cicadas
- 'Extinct' creatures found alive deep within Honduras rainforest
- Earth hit by highest energy photons ever recorded from the Crab Nebula
- ESA puts comet mission on fast track
- Magnitude 6.2 quake hits east of Vanuatu
- Man killed by 2 pit bull terriers in Gilbertsville, Kentucky
- Seven dead & thousands lose homes as severe flooding hits Russia's Siberia
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: The real story of French record heat temperatures 2019
- Insect apocalypse: German bug watchers sound alarm
- Summer snowfall in the mountains of Georgia
- Shocking photos reveal truth about widespread US crop failures this year
- Oyster fishermen dredging up "100 percent" dead oysters in Biloxi, Mississippi
- Rare quadruple waterspouts filmed over lake in Taiwan
- Watch a monstrous waterspout tear across a lake in Alberta, Canada
- 27 feet wide sinkhole appears in Asheville, North Carolina
- Expert says new sun-driven cooling period of Earth 'not far off'
- Best of the Web: Severe hailstorm slams Guadalajara, Mexico with 5 FEET of hail!
- Woman wakes to find 30-foot hot mud geyser outside kitchen window in Rotorua, New Zealand
- As Europe swelters, snow falls in Finnish Lapland
- 4.3 metre long whale shark washed ashore in Karnataka, India
- Putin travels to Siberia as floods turn deadly - at least 5 killed and hundreds injured
- Hailstorm damaged thousands of acres of Minnesota crops
- Italy: Strong hailstorm damages crops in large areas of Emilia Romagna
- Wall collapses on huts in western India, killing 16
- Kaboom! Massive asteroid with power of 5-kiloton bomb drops in just south of Puerto Rico
- Huge late-night explosion that has left Kilmarnock, UK residents mystified
- Astronomers spotted a car-size asteroid just hours before it exploded over Puerto Rico
- Mysterious 'loud boom' heard over small English town spooks residents
- What was that loud boom near Clemmons, North Carolina? No one knows
- Unexplained boom heard across Hamilton, Ontario remains a mystery
- Residents concerned after they hear, feel loud boom in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania
- Nuke sensors detect asteroid explosion in the atmosphere over the Caribbean
- Meteor fireball sends shockwaves over Queensland, Australia
- Meteor fireball seen over Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, New York and New Jersey
- Reports of meteor fireball seen over west Texas
- Meteor fireball flying over the Ozarks in Arkansas captured on skycam
- Meteor fireball seen flying over Flagstaff, Arizona
- Meteor fireball soars over Qujing in China's Yunnan province
- Bright meteor fireball filmed on June 15 over the province of Toledo, Spain
- Dashcam captures spectacular meteor fireball in Canberra, Australia
- Multiple reports of meteor fireball soaring over Brazil
- Massive meteor fireball over Adelaide, Australia
- Large Fireball Lights up Skies Over Andalucia, Southern Spain
- Driver shocked as meteor fireball flashes across south east England
- Fake Food, Fake Meat: Big Food's desperate attempt to further the industrialization of food
- Stranger's bone marrow donation saves 1-year-old baby girl with rare 'bubble boy' disease
- The metabolic approach to cancer treatment
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health #21 - Iatrogenesis - Death by Modern Medicine
- Gut bacteria linked to chronic pain, fibromyalgia, for first time
- Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, and the new science of hope
- Healing the American macrocosm of autoimmunity
- Terminal apathy: Processed foods are a much bigger health problem than we thought
- US Vaccine Court sees 400% spike in vaccine injuries: Flu shot wins top honors for biggest payout
- 'Pharm' animals: Regulators rush to keep consumers in the dark
- The eye has a microbiome
- Rat feeding study suggests the Impossible Burger may not be safe to eat
- UN annual survey reports global drug dependency, overdose deaths continue to increase
- Bubonic Plague in Los Angeles?
- Google attacks alternative health information by burying Mercola in their latest search engine update
- US restaurants could be first to get genetically modified salmon
- Bangladesh 'Tree Man' begs for hands to be cut off after undergoing 25 surgeries
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health #20 - The World Health Organization - WHO The Hell Are These Guys?
- Medical experts warn against DIY beauty procedures with ingredients bought online
- Beyond weightloss: Low-carb diets could reduce diabetes, heart disease and stroke risk even if people don't lose weight
- The four stages of life and the search for meaning and purpose within each
- You Are Fighting in The Most Important Battle of All Time
- Working with your hands does wonders for your brain
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Nature of Reality: Mindless Matter, or Universal Consciousness?
- 'Mystical' DMT compound found in normal brains
- The incredible link between nature and your emotions
- Jordan Peterson on the Psychological and Social Significance of Identity, and the Danger of 'Gender Fluidity' Indoctrination
- The inner nature of freedom
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Do You Believe In God? Jordan Peterson on Consciousness and Faith
- How to raise mentally strong and resilient children
- The mindfulness conspiracy
- Science says silence is much more important to our brains than we think
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Triumph of Irrationalism and the Death of Metaphysics
- For health and well-being, spend two hours a week in nature
- The hippies were right: It's all about vibrations, man!
- Dogs mirror owner's stress
- Free will is real
- Imagination can change perception of reality on a neural level
- New discovery showing how the nervous system passes information to progeny
- Caitlin Johnstone: On authentic spirituality
- Navy source reveals that UFO sightings were 'daily occurrence' across multiple squadrons in 2014-15
- Mysterious floating White Orbs spotted in Kansas City sky
- Blackbird of Chernobyl: Staff claimed to have seen creepy Mothman-like creature before blast
- US senators receive classified briefing on UFO sightings
- David Paulides: 'Bow hunters are now being found in bizarre circumstances'
- 'Wow, what is that?' Navy pilots report Unexplained Flying Objects
- 'Look at it fly!': Navy pilots report seeing UFOs
- The Paranormal Roots of the Pentagon's UFO Program
- Famed UFO researcher, Stanton Friedman, dead at 84
- Churches combine forces in Rome to learn best exorcism practices because of rise in possession cases
- UFO researcher claims there's an underwater alien base under the Great Lakes
- Best of the Web: What The Hell Is Going On With UFOs And The Department Of Defense?
- 'Yeti' footprint photographed near Nepal Base Camp, says Indian Army
- 'UFO falls from sky' against double rainbow after being 'struck by lightning'
- Secret US aircraft or UFO? San Antonio woman films mysterious 'craft' flying over neighborhood
- Best of the Web: UK police: 'Drone' that shut down Gatwick Airport for days last December 'could see what was happening on runways, was eavesdropping on radio communications'
- From AAWSAP to AATIP: How the Pentagon's UFO program changed names, and focus
- Best of the Web: 26 electricity poles in a row collapse on a street in Seattle for no apparent reason
- Russia's paranormal soldiers and military dolphin telepathy revealed by defense ministry magazine
- Michigan couple says they caught a ghost on camera after finding scratches on baby's face
- Lunatic stage: The first Democratic debate, summarized and translated
- California town accidentally misspells stop sign
- War looms between unstable, warmongering, rogue nation and Iran
- A nervous Obama personally thanks Trump for taking the blame for pesky photos of immigrant children in cages
- John Bolton urges military action against the Sun after uncovering evidence it has nuclear capabilities
- Hundreds attend wedding ceremony for two frogs in India
- Jonathan Pie: The race to number 10
- 'When has the government ever lied about attacks on ships in a gulf somewhere just to provoke war?' - John Bolton
- Flashback: 50-foot dead parrot placed in Potters Field Park as London celebrates Monty Python reunion
- Vatican announces new changes to the Lord's prayer
- Stunned Finnish Coast Guard spots '3-headed sea monster'... turns out to be a 'Russian yacht'
- Giant 'Yoshi the Fish' helps keep Indian beach clean
- Key asset: Police dog sniffs out car keys lost in woman's backyard
- Google deploys squads to destroy offensive books, videos, websites
- Curious shark checks out swimmer at Panama City, Florida beach
- Hillary refers to herself 106 times during high school graduation speech
- Bolton announces 7 new wars in honor of Memorial Day
- 'Hot podium guy for PM': Twitter hails unlikely successor to Theresa May
- New York Times wins Pulitzer for publishing blatant lies
- Satire: Facebook claims party celebrating Candace Owens's suspension was 'honest mistake'
Guadalajara, Mexico, midsummer 2019: 5 FEET of hail falls!
Quote of the Day
As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them.
- John F. Kennedy
Recent Comments
"We only became aware of the seriousness of this decline in 2011, and every year since then we have seen it get worse," says Sorg, the man who...
Heartening to see that the western oligarchs are being challenged enough that they're having to pull in their horns and pretend to be interested...
Yer, yer. Wot a load of old town
Unusual to see her not wearing her 'hooker hoops' in her ears...where will she put her feet when she is lounging around...had to laugh at today's...
So the FRB traveled 3.6 billion light years, and seeing that the 36 antennas are up to 3.6 km away from some others, good old science could...
Comment: See also: