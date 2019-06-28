© Unknown

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) to develop settlements in national currencies instead of the commonly used currencies like the US dollar.Putin said in Osaka, Japan at a meeting of BRICS leaders in advance of the G20 summit.According to International Monetary Fund estimates, member states are responsible for more than half of the global economic growth of the last 10 years.According to the Russian president, the integration of payments systems and the establishment of an independent channel on information exchange could facilitate the stability of the banking systems of the five countries. "I think this is extremely important today," he said.Russia welcomes further expansion of the operating activities of the BRICS New Development Bank (NDB), which has already financed 35 investment projects worth more than $9 billion, Putin said.The Shanghai-based bank NDB provides funding for infrastructure and sustainable development projects in emerging economies. It was established in 2014 and formally opened for business a year later.