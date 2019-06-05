© Sputnik / Alexandr Demyanchuk

Russia and China took another step away from the US dollar after the two countries agreed to develop bilateral trade using the ruble and the yuan.It was just one of the major deals reached after the presidents of the two countries, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, held talks in Moscow on Wednesday."Russia and China intend to develop the practice of settlements in national currencies," Putin told journalists at the news conference following the talks.A draft government decree on the national currencies trade was released earlier during the day. TDuring the signing ceremony other major agreements were reached.In another major deal, inked following the high-level talks, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), China's Alibaba, and Russia's Mail.Ru Group agreed to invest a total of $382 million into an e-commerce joint venture. Alibaba Group is to provide some $100 million, while the rest will be funded by the Russian side.The RDIF also signed a deal with China Investment Corporation (CIC) to create a joint scientific innovation fund and invest $1 billion into it."We expect that its activities will make a significant contribution to the development and implementation of the most advanced technologies and solutions for the development of the economies of our countries and the further strengthening of our partnership," RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said.