Why universities need to address the question

Two research collectives with very different approaches

Bellingcat

that serves — even if not always exclusively or directly — the ends of their funders

Working Group on Syria (WGSPM)

they should be very wary of the Bellingcat model of fact checking

The case of Douma chemical incident

involves a redaction of reality

Douma balcony canister in Forensic Architecture's "augmented reality."

Then came a bombshell — and not only figuratively

Augmented Reality vs Reality Unadorned

Reflections on the case

Why might universities fail to do what they should?

Cover of

The Times of London

with a headline smearing WGSPM as 'Apologists for Assad'.

contravene an unwritten rule about the limits of critical inquiry that those with power and influence will permit

Conclusion