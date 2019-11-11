© Libyan War The Truth

The Libyan people support and stand with all their tribes, social components and youth and women's organizations. The Libyan Tribes Union is following with great anger the appearance of the attorney-General of the International Criminal Court to extradite brother Saif Al-Islam Muammar Gaddafi. We note the renewal of such calls when they ignored the forces of evil and terrorism and managed to support NATO and colonial/Imperial states and accepted their conspiracy against our homeland and its leadership under the pretext of protecting civilians which was in fact the biggest historical lie guided by the media worldwide.



Today, after more than eight years since the great international war and the continuing threads of conspiracy to our country, we announce the following



First:

The safety and amnesty of the Dr. Saif al Islam Gaddafi is covered by the public law of the Libyan parliament



Second:

Dr. Saif al Islam Muammar Gaddafi is a Libyan citizen who has been tried before the Libyan judiciary and according to the criminal procedures established by Libyan law that prevents the surrender of any Libyan citizen



Third:

The Libyan Tribes Union is wondering about the role of the International Criminal Court regarding the crimes against the Libyan people that were committed against humanity from killing the detainees and chopping their bodies and not to return the bodies of the leader Muammar Gaddafi and the father of Abu Baker Yunus and Motassim al Gaddafi and others. The kidnapping and forced violence, mass imprisonment, arrest of women and ethnic cleansing against some cities. Ignoring these acts demonstrates the politicization and double standards of the international criminal court



Fourth:

We announce to the international community as a representative to its UN Mission that the Libyan people are able to address and solve their crisis provided that the nations that are involved in our internal affairs remove their hand and leave us alone



Fifth:

We also announce to the international community that the instability in Libya and the occupation and control of terrorist groups has a serious impact on international stability.



Our Hearts in Libya

Approved 9-11-2019 (November 11, 2019)

Libyan tribes union

Spokesperson for the tribes union

ʿBdạlmjyd Osman Ali

