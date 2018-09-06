Stated Emphatically by the Libyan Tribes:
DO NOT BELIEVE WHAT IS BEING PUT OUT IN THE WESTERN MEDIA. THE MEDIA AND ZIONIST NEW WORLD ORDER CABAL IS ATTEMPTING TO FABRICATE THE SAME PROBLEM AS IN 2011 BY PRINTING LIES.These are the facts on the ground today in Tripoli:
THERE IS NO CEASEFIRE, THERE IS NO TRUCE.
THE FIGHT IN TRIPOLI IS BETWEEN THE LIBYAN PEOPLE (TRIBAL ARMY) AND THE TERRORIST GANGS CALLED MILITIAS.
1. The combined army of the Great Tribes of Libya is fighting against the terrorists and mercenaries in Tripoli. These terrorists call themselves militias, but they are nothing more than hired thugs, thieves, murderers and criminals made up of Muslim Brotherhood, LIFG, Ansar Al Sharia, ISIS, Al Qaeda, etc. These terrorists were brought into Libya by the illegal NATO war against the sovereign country of Libya. They are supported by the US (via Turkey), Qatar, Sudan and Saudi Arabia, they work with the UN puppet government in Tripoli. As long as they roam the streets of Tripoli with their weapons there is no security, no peace and no life for the innocent Libyans.
2. All Tribes of Libya support this army.
3. All legitimate Libyan people in Tripoli and throughout Libya support the tribes and are against these terrorist militias
4. The Great Tribes of Libya will not stop until all terrorists are dead or gone outside of Libya. The terms of any truce with the tribal army would mean the end of the criminal puppet UN government and the end of the terrorist militias, so there will not be a truce.
On September 2, 2018 Reuters reported that 400 prisoners escaped from the Ain Zara prison in Tripoli. The truth is that the army of the Libyan tribes attacked the prison and effected the freedom of 400 Libyan soldiers about 5pm on September 2. Amongst those 400 were the 45 young men to be assassinated as condemned last week by the kangaroo militia court in Tripoli. In 2011, when NATO invaded they opened all the prisons in Libya and let out all the criminals to help attack the Libyan people. Most if not all of the people imprisoned in Libya now were people who were fighting against NATO or were against the NATO take over (working in the government).
I am fully aware as are the honorable leaders of the tribes in Libya that all of our conversations are monitored as we are the only true source of information of the activities of the Libyan tribes and their struggle to regain their sovereignty. Having stated that, I want to editorialize by saying that the illegal activities of the US mercenaries in Libya concerning their Kangaroo court and their decision to assassinate 45 mostly dark skinned Libyan soldiers, was the straw that broke the camels back. This left the legitimate Libyan people with no option except to go into the streets and wrest control of their country from these paid mercenaries.
One of the tribal spies inside these criminal militias told us 2 weeks ago that all the criminal militias have been frightened by the impending death of John McCain, they consider him their brother, founder, funder and protector. McCain had protected them from all scrutiny and allowed their barbarianism. The death of McCain would mean all their sins would be exposed. They wanted to kill all the prisoners, but their UN handlers said the militias must have the appearance of legitimacy. Consequently, the kangaroo court was set in motion.
The great tribes of Libya have taken on the battle to free their country of the terrorists and puppets placed there by the New World Order Zionists who in effect own NATO. This is a serious battle for their sovereignty. They take this on with no outside help, unlike Syria who has had the aid of Russia, Iran and China, the Libyan people are alone in this battle. They are battling the same criminals as are the Syrian army. They know this is a battle of life or death for them, they are not a large population, they have already lost over one million people, they are now only 5.5 million. As the world watches Syria, please let it not forget the fight for freedom happening now in Libya.
About the Author:
James and Joanne Moriarty were appointed official spokespersons of the Tribes of Libya by their Supreme Leader in 2012. For their story and mission to get the message out and help the Libyan people, go here.
Comment: See also: