In Libya there are approximately 15 or more different terrorist militia groups attempting to hold on to some control of their piece of Libya. The biggest militia gang is from the city of Misurata and they tagged themselves with the unlikely name of "Libya Dawn". This group isetc. This is also the group of rats that first joined Hillary Clinton in her illegal "made-up, false flag" war against Libya. These Misurata criminals, John McCain and Hillary Clinton since 2011 (until the last election) with arms, mercenaries and money. The other militias are much smaller groups but made up of terrorists and some mercenaries but are also well armed.These groups had come together recently to form a new large militia to try and take all of Libya but apparently it has not come together. This comes as no surprise as these terrorists are psychopaths who have no desire to be under any other groups control.Consequently, you now have all these so called militias coming together in Tripoli to. These "militias" are well armed as you can see in the photos below, they have no care about the 1+ million innocent people who live in Tripoli, their homes, schools, hospitals etc. All they care about is their control. The fighting started a few days ago as you saw in my last article about the destruction of the Tawergha camp. They have burned the Amal Bank (stolen all the money), they have blown up a number of large buildings today and have destroyed a large factory.WHERE IS THE UN? WHERE IS NATO? WHERE ARE THE HUMANITARIAN GROUPS SCREAMING ABOUT THE INNOCENTS SUFFERINGTheir silence is deafening.The tribes told me today that these groups have lost all of Libya.When asked if Khalifa Haftar, supposed head of the Libyan National Army would come to the aid of the Tripoli people, they said no, he cannot leave the East. He is hated everywhere in Libya as they all know that he is a traitor and is CIA. (Haftar worked in Langley,VA for over 30 years with the CIA and was dropped into Libya in 2011 to lead the false flag mercenaries against Libya) Haftar is stuck in the East with the few supporters that he has. The tribes said that they are working to replace Hafar with a great leader for their army, one that everyone knows and trusts. They have several in mind.As for theYou will read that they did this or said that but none of it makes any difference in Libya. The, period. It should be noted that it was the UN that agreed to the illegal war against Libya and went against their own rules to require fact finding commissions to a country before any action be taken - never happened even though Libya requested it 3 times. That being said, why in the world would any Libyan support anything to do with the criminal UN? And that is exactly how they view the UN puppets in their country.Please pray for the people of Tripoli, they ask the world to turn their eye's again to Libya where the war crimes from Clinton, McCain and Obama continue to this day.