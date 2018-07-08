Puppet Masters
Saif al-Islam Gaddafi reveals future plans for Libya in preparation for election later this year
Libyan War The Truth
Sat, 07 Jul 2018 16:40 UTC
Since 2011, the Libyan people (Great Tribes of Libya) have not had a voice. The country of Libya has been represented in the media by New World Order puppets, the Khazarian Zionist-backed criminals that invaded Libya and destroyed the country using lies, crimes against humanity and war crimes. Now the people of Libya celebrate the candidacy of Dr. Saif al Islam Ghadafi, whom they consider one of their brothers, a man who has the ability to unite the country. Dr. Saif is the only person running for president who is not a puppet of the New World Order Khazarian cabal (all Libyans know this). He has a strong background and knowledge of the people and government that was so successful in Libya before 2011. He is highly educated and respected world wide for his humanitarian work and he has a strong background in engineering, finance and has a great understanding and working relationship with the great tribes of Libya.
In 2011, Dr. Saif was imprisoned illegally and suffered, along with his Libyan brothers and sisters, terrible atrocities committed by the terrorist mercenaries and Zionists puppets installed in Libya by the US, UN, UK, France and NATO. In June of 2017, Dr. Saif was found innocent of all charges and was given full amnesty by the legitimately elected government in Tobruk (House of Representatives). He was released by the Zintan tribe (who had been holding him) after a request from the Justice Ministry of the Tobruk government.
The Zionist (Khazarian Mafia) New World Order cabal are doing everything in their power to keep their puppets in control of Libya and not allow Dr. Saif to be elected as leader of Libya. To that end they have solicited the ICC (International Criminal Court) to continue with their bogus charges against Dr. Saif. As all Libyans know, Dr. Saif is innocent of any war crimes or crimes against humanity. Those who are guilty of those crimes in Libya are the ones attempting to frame Dr. Saif for their crimes. Also, the western media, ever compliant with their criminal master Zionists, continue to print that the great tribes of Libya are fighting against each other as well as the Libyan people. These reports are all lies attempting to put forward no hope for Libya. The only fighting in Libya is amongst the criminal militias, the radical Islamists and the mercenaries of the NWO cabal.
The Great Tribes of Libya are moving to bring the voice of the Libyan people to the media all over the world. They are working strongly with the African Union, who understands the tribal structure in Libya and supports the tribes and Dr. Saif as the only way to peace and security in Libya. The tribes will show the world what the people of Libya want, not what the western imperialists want for Libya. Above all, the Libyan people (all members of tribes) must have a choice and a voice in who will be their leaders. The voices of the Libyan people marks the death knell for all the criminal illegal puppets in Libya and the end of their theft of Libyan resources from the legitimate Libyan people.