Dr. Saif Al Islam Ghadafi, the second son of Moammar Ghadafi, is, to be the new leader of Libya - to be elected in the country-wide election to be held later this year. Dr. Saif has released a brochure with some of his intentions for the future of Libya. You will see scanned in photos of the brochure below as provided by the Great Tribes to me.Since 2011, the Libyan people (Great Tribes of Libya) have not had a voice. The country of Libya has been represented in the media by New World Order puppets, the Khazarian Zionist-backed criminals that invaded Libya and destroyed the country using lies, crimes against humanity and war crimes. Now the people of Libya celebrate the candidacy of Dr. Saif al Islam Ghadafi, whom they consider one of their brothers, a man who has the ability to unite the country.(all Libyans know this). He has a strong background and knowledge of the people and government that was so successful in Libya before 2011.In 2011, Dr. Saif was imprisoned illegally and suffered, along with his Libyan brothers and sisters, terrible atrocities committed by the terrorist mercenaries and Zionists puppets installed in Libya by the US, UN, UK, France and NATO. In June of 2017, Dr. Saif was found innocent of all charges and was given full amnesty by the legitimately elected government in Tobruk (House of Representatives). He was released by the Zintan tribe (who had been holding him) after a request from the Justice Ministry of the Tobruk government.To that end they have solicited the ICC (International Criminal Court) to continue with their bogus charges against Dr. Saif. As all Libyans know,Also, the western media, ever compliant with their criminal master Zionists, continue to print that the great tribes of Libya are fighting against each other as well as the Libyan people.The Great Tribes of Libya are moving to bring the voice of the Libyan people to the media all over the world. They are working strongly with the African Union, who understands the tribal structure in Libya and supports the tribes and Dr. Saif as the only way to peace and security in Libya. The tribes will show the world what the people of Libya want, not what the western imperialists want for Libya. Above all, the Libyan people (all members of tribes) must have a choice and a voice in who will be their leaders. The voices of the Libyan people marks the death knell for all the criminal illegal puppets in Libya and the end of their theft of Libyan resources from the legitimate Libyan people.